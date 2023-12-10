All-America punter Sam Dubwig commits to Hogs

Arkansas has received the commitment from All-America punter Sam Dubwig as a preferred walk-on.

Dubwig, 6-4 and 205 pounds, of Cabot will be one of 100 players to play in the 2024 All-American Bowl on Jan. 6 in San Antonio.

He averaged 46.1 yards per punt as a senior in 2023. He had 23 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and 13 inside the 10.

Dubwig had offers from Army, Central Arkansas and Harding, and drew interest from Oklahoma, UNLV and Mississippi State

Chris Sailer Kicking rates Dubwig the No. 7 punter nationally in the class of 2024. Dubwing had the following player review on the Sailer website:

"Samuel is a phenomenal high school punting prospect. He is big, tall, strong and athletic. Samuel has an ideal D1 punting frame. He punts for a nice combination of distance in hangtime. Samuel averages 45+ yards per punt with 4.8+ second hang time. His best ball measures 50+ yards, with 5.0+ hang time. I really like his potential and upside. He has the tools to be one of the very best at the next level. Samuel is a fine young man who is always a great pleasure to work with. Look for him to dominate his senior season picking up additional D1 offers along the way. The Adidas All-American Bowl Punter has a bright future. Outstanding prospect.”

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain was the lead recruiter of Dubwig. He plans to enroll in Arkansas in January.