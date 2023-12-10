Annual Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet draws crowd

The 16th Annual Oaklawn Kick-Off Banquet was held Nov. 29 at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock.

The event, hosted by the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, began with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and a program.

Champion horse trainer Bill Mott was the featured speaker. The program also included the presentation of the Jack Van Berg Horse Racing Award to Bill Walmsley, president of the Arkansas Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association. Rex Nelson, senior editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, served as the program's master of ceremonies.

The racing season at Oaklawn Park began Friday.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins