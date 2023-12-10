Arkies in the Beltway | Week of Dec. 10, 2023

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of Dec. 10, 2023. I'm Alex Thomas, Washington correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers held its annual meeting and awards gala last week at the Museum of the Bible in Washington.

The Conway-based organization focuses on uniting local, state and federal lawmakers on policies addressing issues through a Biblical worldview.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., received the organization's American Patriot Award for Christian Honor and Courage during Tuesday's awards ceremony, but reporters were told to leave before Johnson addressed attendees.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is among the congressional Republicans urging the White House and Democrat lawmakers to do more to address immigration and security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The matter of border security is a sticking point in Congress' efforts to pass a sweeping security package before legislators begin their holiday recess.

Cotton and Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., have introduced legislation to ban the sale of unwashed poppy seeds.

The Stephen Hacala Poppy Seed Safety Act honors Stephen Hacala, a 24-year-old Fayetteville man who died in April 2016 after consuming tea contaminated with unwashed poppy seeds.

Womack, of Rogers, extended his streak of the most consecutive votes by an active member of the House of Representatives.

The congressman reached 8,000 successive votes last week, yet he acknowledged to the Democrat-Gazette that he doesn't spend much time thinking about the record.

Thank you for checking out this week's episode of "Arkies in the Beltway!" Stay up to date with all Arkansas news at arkansasonline.com.




