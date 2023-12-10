Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. THE EXCHANGE by John Grisham. In a sequel to "The Firm," Mitch McDeere, now a partner at the world's largest law firm, gets caught up in a sinister plot.

3. INHERITANCE by Nora Roberts. After the death of her mysterious uncle, a graphic designer receives an inheritance that stipulates she must live in a haunted Victorian house for at least three years.

3. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

4. THE LITTLE LIAR by Mitch Albom. The actions of an 11-year-old boy help facilitate the delivery of Jewish residents, including his family, to Auschwitz.

5. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

6. HOLLY by Stephen King. Private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

7. ALEX CROSS MUST DIE by James Patterson. The 32nd book in the Alex Cross series. When a jet is gunned down, Cross goes back into action.

8. THE EDGE by David Baldacci. The second book in the 6:20 Man series. Travis Devine investigates the murder of the CIA operative Jenny Silkwell in rural Maine.

Nonfiction

1. THE WOMAN IN ME by Britney Spears. The Grammy Award-winning pop star details her personal and professional experiences, including the years she spent under a conservatorship overseen by her father.

2. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING by Matthew Perry. The late actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on "Friends," shares stories from his childhood and his struggles with sobriety.

3. MY NAME IS BARBRA by Barbra Streisand. The EGOT winner chronicles her journey in show business and reveals details about some of her personal relationships.

4. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

5. PREQUEL by Rachel Maddow. The MSNBC host and co-author of "Bag Man" details a campaign to overthrow the U.S. government and install authoritarian rule prior to and during our involvement in World War II.

6. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

7. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

8. GHOSTS OF HONOLULU by Mark Harmon and Leon Carroll Jr. The story of a Japanese American naval intelligence agent, a Japanese spy and events in Hawaii before the start of World War II.

9. MY EFFIN' LIFE by Geddy Lee with Daniel Richler. The musician known for his work with the band Rush chronicles his life as the child of Holocaust survivors and his time in the limelight.

10. BEHIND THE SEAMS by Dolly Parton with Holly George-Warren. The country music legend shares stories about her favorite outfits she has worn on and off the stage.

Paperback fiction

1. ICEBREAKER by Hannah Grace.

2. TWISTED LOVE by Ana Huang.

3. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE by Anthony Doerr.

4. WILDFIRE by Hannah Grace.

5. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl.

4. THE HUNDRED YEARS' WAR ON PALESTINE by Rashid Khalidi.

5. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Source: The New York Times