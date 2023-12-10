Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Central Construct, 500 Main St., Little Rock, $20,000,000.

Clark Contractors, 1800 S. Chester St., Little Rock, $1,525,000.

CBM Construction, 11101 Anderson Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.

CDI Contractors, LLC, 500 S. University Ave., Unit 500, Little Rock, $120,233.

RESIDENTIAL

Shannon Mitchell, 13 Tanglewood Lane, Little Rock, $1,006,760.

H. A. Custom Homes, 3 Abington Court, Little Rock, $800,000.

500k Haney Contractors, 5301 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock, $450,000.

Fox Services, Inc., 4916 E. Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, $380,000.

Ramos Building Com, 153 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

JVRC, LLC, 2916 Youngwood Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Page Building Co., 2013 Sanford Drive, Unit 1, Little Rock, $140,000.

Keller Johnson Construction, 38 Foxcroft Village Drive, Little Rock, $125,000.

Arts Classic Homes, 1914 Watt St., Little Rock, $85,000.