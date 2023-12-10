Built to serve

Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas showed appreciation for its supporters with a Gratitude Gathering on Nov. 28 at the Country Club of Little Rock.

Chairmen Lauren and Bill Edwards and Habitat board chairman Rich Dunlap welcomed guests to the event that honored Habitat's Over the Hill Gang and the city of North Little Rock. The Over the Hill Gang is a group of retirees who volunteer to prefabricate houses in the organization's South University offices.

The Rev. Ben Crismon of St. James United Methodist Church said a blessing before lunch.

Habitat executive director Kelly Fleming thanked presenting sponsor, Dyke Industries, Inc., as well as others who helped further Habitat's mission to bring "people together to build homes, communities and hope."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh