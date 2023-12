The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

2000 Cantrell Road, Frances Kay Edwards, 1 p.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

72204

3901 S. University Ave., Family Dollar, 9:14 a.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $218.

6403 Colonel Glenn Road, Impact Church, 3:33 p.m. Dec. 2, property value unknown.

6300 Colonel Glenn Road, Martika Mason, 5:33 p.m. Dec. 2, property valued at $1,840.

3711 Stonehedge Dr., Michael Musticchi, 12:17 a.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $779.

3507 Katherine St., Jeffers Thomas, 8:34 a.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $16,803.

5620 Asher Ave., Quick Lube, 7:26 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $301.

3721 W. 12th St., Induvardhan Surineni, 11:05 a.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $2,300.

4216 W. Charles Bussey Ave., Issac Tate, 4:06 p.m. Dec. 7, property valued at $1,100.

42 Bracey Cir., Jermaine Norrise, 5:14 p.m. Dec. 7, property valued at $1,301.

2414 Lehigh Dr., Erica Price, 7:13 p.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

72205

8500 Cunningham Lake Road, George Williams, 1:06 p.m. Dec. 2, property value at $51.

2123 Labette Manor Dr., Likieya Thomas, 2:34 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $100.

9109 Longacre Dr., Albert Sabb, 11:41 a.m., Dec. 4, property valued at $55,800.

27 Corporate Hill Dr., Ben Stoops, 1:42 p.m. Dec. 5, property valued at $401.

3415 Lamar St., Todd Nagle, 1:24 p.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

6115 W. Markham St., Braylon Gaston, 5:03 a.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

72206

800 W. 33rd St., Kenneth Trayler, 1:40 a.m. Dec. 5, property valued at $3,000.

222 W. 23rd St., Allen Irby, 10:22 p.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $270.

201 E. 29th St., Keith Penny, 7:50 a.m. Dec. 7, property valued at $965.

72209

5518 Baseline Road, Doyle Mitchell, 4:59 p.m. Dec. 3, property valued at $1,001.

4716 Baseline Road, Robert Long, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $977.

5518 Baseline Road, U-Haul, 6:54 a.m. Dec. 4, property value unknown.

6112 Patterson Road, Danny Griffith, 10:25 a.m. Dec. 4, property valued at $2,900.

9500 South Heights Road, Juan Rivera, 10:42 a.m. Dec. 7, property valued at $100.

6601 E. Wakefield, Danille Harris, 12 p.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

72210

13600 Otter Creek Pkwy., Apt. 209, Carl Boose, 3:03 p.m. Dec. 2, property value unknown.

72211

11303 Jamestown Dr., Mary Dunn, 3:03 p.m. Dec. 3, property value unknown.

11317 E. Stoney Point Ct., Veronique Odekirk, 2:28 p.m. Dec. 5, property valued at $2,500.

72212

2020 Hinson Loop Road, Darrell Oates, 11:35 a.m. Dec. 1, property value unknown.

72223

16000 Rushmore Ave., Errykah Winston, 3:49 a.m. Dec. 7, property value unknown.

72227

523 Pleasant Valley Dr., Justin Fitzpatrick, 3:56 p.m. Dec. 6, property valued at $400.

North Little Rock

72113

10701 Richsmith Lane, The Villas of Country Club Office, 2:15 p.m. Nov. 30, property valued at $1,105.

72114

800 N. Beech, Elboy Sims, 12 p.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $600.

1404 N. Pine St., Lashica Johnson, 1 p.m. Dec. 1, property valued at $1,200.

72116

5301 McClanahan Dr., North East Mini Storage, 7 p.m. Nov. 24, property valued at $2,932.

3929 McCain Blvd., Remi Shoes, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 29, property valued at $15,000.

72117

3205 N. Arkansas 391, Iron Skillet, 8 p.m. Nov. 26, property value unknown.

72118

605 W. Scenic Dr., BMA11, Essense Neasley, 7:47 a.m. Nov. 27, property valued at $1,350.

411 W. 51 St., Deanna Whitley and Michael Overman, 12:52 a.m. Nov. 27, property value unknown.

