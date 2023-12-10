BUSINESS PEOPLE





ARTS

The Argenta Downtown Council has appointed Elyse Cullen as deputy director.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies hired Lacey Thacker as a technical writer.

MEDICAL

Dr. John Emory Streitman, a board-certified cardiac surgeon with a special interest in complex cardiovascular cases, joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Surgery.

UTILITIES

Conway Corp recently announced the promotion of Aidan Casey to plant operator in the water department. Conway Corp also promoted James Rains to GIS coordinator and Mike Clements to telecommunication systems senior designer in the engineering department.



