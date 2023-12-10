BUSINESS PEOPLE

ARTS
The Argenta Downtown Council has appointed Elyse Cullen as deputy director.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Mainstream Technologies hired Lacey Thacker as a technical writer.
MEDICAL
Dr. John Emory Streitman, a board-certified cardiac surgeon with a special interest in complex cardiovascular cases, joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an associate professor in the UAMS College of Medicine Department of Surgery.
UTILITIES
Conway Corp recently announced the promotion of Aidan Casey to plant operator in the water department. Conway Corp also promoted James Rains to GIS coordinator and Mike Clements to telecommunication systems senior designer in the engineering department.