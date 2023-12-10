COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Arkansas’ season ends with regional final loss at Nebraska

Arkansas' Taylor Head (7) hits the ball toward Nebraska's Andi Jackson (15) and Merritt Beason (13) during the second set of an NCAA women's college volleyball tournament quarterfinal, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP) The ninth-ranked University of Arkansas volleyball team battled top-ranked Nebraska, but ultimately fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 21-25, 25-23) on Saturday evening during their NCAA Tournament regional final matchup at the Devaney Center in Lincoln, Neb.The Already a subscriber? Log in!