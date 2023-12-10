Cowboys’ duo enjoy a genuine bond

FRISCO, Texas -- A relationship between a starting quarterback and a No. 1 wide receiver can be complex.

There is a need for each other and sometimes that gets in the way of the success of a team.

In the history of the Cowboys, the acknowledgment of such closeness was on display between Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson, even in retirement. The same can be said of Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin.

Then there's the complexities of Tony Romo's time with Terrell Owens and Dez Bryant. Drew Bledsoe and Terry Glenn, while together for a short time in Dallas, had a bond from their time in New England that never waned.

This current QB1-WR1 link between Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb is one of friendship, respect and the need to make each other better.

Prescott and Lamb were reminded of this Thursday afternoon as the Cowboys prepare for tonight's contest with the Eagles.

Both players needed each other and that was more than evident after a loss at San Francisco.

On Thursday, Prescott scoffed at why he was asked about that 49ers game. In some ways, the aftermath of that contest was the genesis of the Cowboys' turnaround.

The 49ers beat the Cowboys, 42-10, and Lamb caught four passes for 49 yards. It prompted Lamb to hold a meeting about his involvement in the offense the next day.

"Yeah, y'all panicked," Prescott said. "We didn't. Honestly. I appreciate the hell out of that guy. Everything he does. He's a professional. What I appreciate most about is really just him saying, you know who he is and what expects from himself and really that conversation that he had with me and with (Coach) Mike (McCarthy) of really just saying, 'I think I can change this game. I think I'm a big-time playmaker and all I'm asking for is a little bit more opportunity to show it.' "

Instead of a combustible conversation, an open and direct talk between Prescott and Lamb was accepted.

The Cowboys are 6-1 since the 49ers loss, with the Eagles owning the only victory during this stretch. Prescott has completed 70.5% of his passes for 2,173 yards with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He has a 121.5 quarterback rating during this seven-game period. It's also pushed Prescott into the MVP conversation.

Lamb has also excelled. He has five 100-yard games and four games with double-digit catches during this seven-game stretch. He's produced 824 yards on 63 catches with 6 touchdowns. Lamb has also caught passes at a 73.3% rate.

To say Lamb and Prescott are on the same page is an understatement.

"I'd say we're both winners," Lamb said. "We're willing to do whatever it is. Whether it's a change in our technique, once again, whatever it takes for him to be comfortable in the pocket when he sees me and for me to be comfortable in my route when I see him."

The closeness is genuine.

Lamb is one of the many Cowboys players to defend Prescott from attacks by critics. While Prescott ignores some of the critics, he's appreciative of the support from Lamb.

After Lamb spoke with a throng of reporters Thursday afternoon, Prescott walked up and gave his receiver a hug before taking his turn with questions.

The two are so in sync it's almost as if they're the same person. Both have a mild-mannered approach with a sense of humor. Because Prescott is the face of the franchise, he is more outgoing and lives a public life that might irritate someone who desires privacy. Lamb is outgoing with reporters, whether it's talking about college football or other sports. Both players are direct when answering questions and very thoughtful with reporters and teammates.

The passion each has for the game and for teammates resonates in the locker room.

"I understand who he is. And at the end of the day, we both are conquerors," Prescott said. "We want to overcome whatever it is, whatever that situation or problem is. Being resilient, being tough, have a mental toughness or whatever it may be. Being able to overcome definitely shortens the communication I guess it takes to get the solution of whatever it may be."