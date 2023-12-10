Education notebook

Umpire School closing weighed

When it meets Friday for its regular monthly business meeting, the Arkansas Board of Education will consider a petition to close the 93-student Umpire School in the Cossatot River School District.

In October, the Cossatot River School Board voted 4-2 to close the Umpire School, a move that district leaders say will provide more opportunities to students as well as cut district expenses.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-20-602 states that if a motion to close down an isolated school does not generate a unanimous vote, the district must petition the state Board of Education for approval of the closure.

Th e Co ssato t R ive r school system is made up of the former Umpire, Wickes and Van Cove school districts.

In what has become an occasional practice, the Education Board will hold its business meeting on Friday, which will be preceded with a 2 p.m. Thursday board work session. The work session will focus on career and technical education.

STEM Pathways enrollment grows

The STEM Pathways program at the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs has set an enrollment record for the third year.

STEM Pathways is a hybrid online learning and teacher professional development program that is serving 3,863 students across the state in computer science, advanced biology and advanced statistics, according to leaders of the residential public high school for gifted students. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The STEM Pathways program began in 2015 with the creation of the Coding Arkansas’ Future initiative. That program offered high schools across the state the opportunity to expand their computer science curriculum while receiving guidance and professional development from Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts staff members.

While the math, science and art school instructors taught some computer science courses for schools through digital learning, the main emphasis was preparing educators to gain licensure in computer science through the Computer Science Plus program.

Th e n ow ex pa n d e d STEM Pathways program is made possible in part by an annual grant from the Arkansas Department of Education. Schools and educators interested in participating in STEM Pathways can begin enrolling for the 2024-25 academic year by contacting Lori Kagebein at kagebeinl@asmsa.org. Additional details are available online at https://asmsa.me/digitallearning.

2 longtime LR educators die

Two longtime educators in the Little Rock School District have died in recent days.

Margaret Gremillion, 96, was a principal at Jefferson Elementary and then an assistant superintendent.

Marcelline Carr, 77, was the math specialist for the the capital city district.

Innovation Hub offers programs

The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub that is based in North Little Rock is offering once-a-week after-school programs in February through May for people ages 8 to 17.

The Young Maker After-School program features hands-on opportunities in ceramics, fabric arts, sculpture, digital design, robotics and glass arts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the hub’s headquarters, 204 E. Fourth St.

The programs cost $300 per student. Payment plans and scholarships are available.

Information is available at: https://arhub.org/after-school/



