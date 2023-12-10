El Dorado turns out for holiday events

EL DORADO -- Saturday was an eventful day, with many holiday-focused events going on throughout the community.

One was the eighth annual Give a Child a Christmas at Jason Alan's Barber College, and a crowd gathered for what quickly turned into an indoor-outdoor Christmas party on the uncharacteristically warm afternoon.

Students from JABC frequently attend events in the community to give out free or reduced haircuts, and the yearly Christmas event at the college has become a community staple.

Inside, a row of free donated toys were available for visiting kids. Santa and the Grinch were also available for pictures along with a 360 photo booth.

Bounce houses, a live DJ, food and face paining entertained many of the outdoor attendees.

Local nonprofit and dance troupe Young Artist Studio also performed during the event.

The owner of the school, Jason Fries, said the event is organized simply to give back to the community.

"It's all done by the community, for the community," he said.

"It helps give the kids hope."

El Dorado High School JROTC students gathered the toys for the toy drive portion of the event, Fries said, and several stopped by on Saturday to paint faces and help out.