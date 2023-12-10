Fayetteville School Board hears pilot parent choice program could help with crowding

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Al Gaspeny

The McNair Middle School Mustang mascot gives high-fives Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to fourth-grade students as they enter the school to attend an orientation for rising fifth-grade students at the school in Fayetteville. Fourth-grade students across the district had a chance to travel to, learn about and tour the middle school that they will attend next school year to prepare them for the change. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- A pilot parent choice programming option could be part of the solution as the School District seeks to alleviate overcrowding at McNair Middle School, Superintendent John Mulford said.

Mulford