OPINION | MIKE MASTERSON: Hosts and boxes

I occasionally ask readers to send me their pet peeves. My thinking is these irritations are very much a part of their daily lives and others may share that aggravation. That said, here are a few of my own.

Those arrogant hosts of cable news talk shows who invite an informed guest I’d like to hear, then spend half the time rudely overtalking (or cutting in on) guests as they struggle to complete their point.

Come on, people. If you invite someone to share their viewpoint, please allow them to present it without feeding your ego by constantly interrupting.

Equally irritating for me are the presidents of big universities such as Harvard, NYU, MIT and Penn who have refused to enforce their schools’ policies against the bigotry and antisemitism being inflicted daily by screeching hordes of bigoted students against Jewish students while calling for their genocide.

As a result, Jewish students are constantly fearful of being physically attacked and intimidated by all the low-functioning protesters who support the Palestinian terrorist serial killers called Hamas who so horrifically attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

These protesters represent a dark and evil upside-down “cause” that only ignorant, sick and misguided people would support. Yet the presidents of these universities hide in their offices and say nothing, rather than doing their jobs and expelling them as their anti-hatred policies demand.

I’d be ashamed of my university if it was included on this sad list. It says much about the pathetic condition of higher education in such grossly overpriced institutions where every student can’t feel safe on campus because their inept and timid leaders are afraid to enforce their own anti-hate and harassment policies.

Calling for the genocide of an entire culture and religion of people constitutes not only pure evil and hate but a hate crime if acted upon.

And why isn’t the federal government withdrawing federal funds to these schools based on the repeated harassment the schools have been allowing some of their students to openly inflict on Jewish students without consequences? Big donors already have.

I’d be resigning in disgrace as the presidents of these schools if I abdicated my responsibility to every student.

But that’s probably why I was never a good fit during five years of large-university academe with its twisted, petty and unrealistic politics rooted in faculty and administrative insecurities.

BOXES AND SHOES

I’ve been bad about ordering items of all sizes from Amazon. It’s become easy, when I get the notion that I want something, to take a seat at the laptop and order it.

No trips to the cage matches in Walmart aisles. Two days later one or two (maybe three) more cardboard boxes with the familiar swish are left at the front door. We know that means endless empty cardboard boxes to deal with.

At one point we’d almost filled a bay in the garage with empty boxes.

You can break them down and try to get them squeezed into the recycling bin. Yet there’s always plenty remaining. And so the accumulation continues as our family of two steadily adds to the mountain rising in this community of 13,000.

I seriously doubt Harrison has assigned an employee to count the amount of cardboard its residents contribute to the endless steam. But it’s bound to be tons upon tons.

One report says cardboard and paper comprise roughly 40 percent of all our solid waste. In 2018 paper and cardboard reportedly made up nearly a quarter of municipal solid waste, with 67.4 million tons of the stuff thrown into our landfills.

And that was years before I began making my generous contributions.

FROM 100 TO 3

I also have another problem from accumulating too much stuff. For years I was bad about collecting athletic shoes of various styles and colors. Call it an illness. I wouldn’t disagree that my tendency to hang on to shoes might indeed be attributed to misfiring synapses.

Thankfully that stopped after I discovered step-ins that allow me to just step into shoes without laces or collapsing backs.

I feel strangely freed from decades of tedious daily efforts trying to get shoes onto my feet. As advertised, all I do now is slip my foot in and push my heel down against the shoe’s reinforced back and I’m ready for business. That doesn’t sound like an accomplishment worth writing about until one reaches the autumn of life and the inevitable “shoe problem” arrives, caused by being unable to bend over because the joints no longer function as they once did.

Now I have just three pair of shoes, which means the Salvation Army and Goodwill will be getting Amazon boxes filled with my collection, which I’ll never wear again.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

—––––– –––––—

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master’s journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com .



