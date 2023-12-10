Cult reprogramming

It was recently suggested that followers of President Trump were part of a cult, and should be reprogrammed. That may be a good idea, and if the cult regains power, let's hope they restore all those things that were working, and regain the respect of our friends and adversaries.

Maybe both parties should be reprogrammed. We need to come together, now more than ever, but so many don't seem to recognize all the danger the country now faces.

The open border has given our adversaries many opportunities to attack in many different ways, and it is going to happen. China is at war with us, and we keep ignoring it. Big business along with the administration is in bed with them. For example, the balloon that spied over us contained American-made parts.

The intolerant rhetorical letter by Mr. Randal Hundley was well-written, but what I saw was mostly frustrated comments from being powerless against the weaponized government. Anyway, we probably do need to be reprogrammed.

I recall, before TV, a radio commentator who always ended his show with "Now go out and be nice to someone," and that has stuck with me all the way into my 90s. So I will leave you with the same: Now go out and be nice to someone.

DONAL WRIGHT

Cabot

He's only an echo now

Based on last Sunday's column, it sounds like Mike Masterson gave up on journalism and just echoes Fox News.

JIM WEAVER

Eureka Springs

Mirrored by Trump

I recently re-read "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson. I am struck by the parallels between Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump.

It is very upsetting that so many actions taken by Hitler have been mirrored by Trump. Hitler had his own blind followers with their own agenda. Outright lies spread with the intent to harm opposition.

The book is worth a read.

NETTA SIMS

Bentonville

Not in state's interest

The full-page Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative ad in the Democrat-Gazette was misleading and warrants rebuttal. I served as a state election commissioner for seven years, and 15 years as a county commissioner. I am a past president of the (now defunct) Arkansas Election Commissioners Association and represented the United States seven times as an international election observer. Therefore, I know about conducting fair elections and the delusion that hand-marked and hand-counted paper ballots provide results better.

Arkansas counties use Election System and Software (ES&S) equipment tested and certified by the U.S . Election Assistance Commission. Voting equipment consists of an electronic poll book and ballot printer (about $1,500), an Express Vote ballot marker ($4,000) and DS-200 ballot tabulator ($5,000). Voters have the opportunity to verify their completed ballot before feeding it into the tabulator. The tabulator also counts absentee ballots.

ES&S programs media for the voting equipment for each election. Some counties do it in-house. The election commission uses those thumb drives to program poll books, ballot markers and tabulators. While the saber-rattling about cybersecurity concerns may apply to other states, I am confident Arkansas' system is secure at the county level.

Election results are immediate. Counting paper ballots by hand is time-consuming and results aren't known for days after a major election. Uncounted ballots offer the opportunity for election fraud by unscrupulous election officials, and I believe Arkansas recently experienced that in one, maybe two counties.

If Arkansas switched to paper ballots counted by hand, about $7 million of voting equipment will be discarded. I suppose other states whose equipment is not as up to date as Arkansas would purchase the equipment at a reduced price.

The only election experience the ad's author Col. Colonel Conrad Reynolds has is as a losing candidate. He changed his first name to Colonel after having his "nickname" ("Colonel") removed from a ballot. As I pointed out to him, Colonel is a merited military rank, not a nickname. He did not sell fried chicken or manage Elvis.

Voters should ask "what is the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative up to?" Their initiative is certainly not in Arkansas' best interest.

STUART SOFFER

White Hall

To Trump supporters

Why are you betting on Donald Trump winning the Republican primary? You are gambling with your vote. If money were being wagered, you should be asking for 91-to-1 odds.

Although Trump has avoided conviction on prior criminal charges, he faces 91 charges at this time. The odds are against Trump. My guess is that at least one charge will bring a conviction.

Now consider your vote a dollar. Wouldn't you want to wager it wisely?

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

He's the best fabulist

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Kari Lake have all been suggested as a possible running mate for Donald Trump. Why are they even being considered for that position when George Santos is available?

PATTY BESOM

Fayetteville

Hear weather's great

I condemn evangelicals for Donald Trump to ... Russia. Wake up, "Christians."

ROBERT HAMILTON

Little Rock