LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Pygmy slow lorises born at zoo | Public Safety Commission applications due Jan. 5





Zoo sees birth of 2 pygmy slow lorises

Two pygmy slow lorises were born at the Little Rock Zoo on Nov. 18, according to a recent zoo newsletter.

The twins -- the third set born to parents Frasier and Minh Yih -- are still too young for zookeepers to be able to determine their sex, the newsletter said. Previous offspring now reside at other zoos.

The Little Rock Zoo is one of just a few with a successful record of breeding the primate species native to southeast Asia, according to the newsletter.

Public safety panel applications open

Little Rock residents interested in serving on the city's new Public Safety Commission must apply by Jan. 5, according to a series of posts from the city on the social media platform X.

The Little Rock Board of Directors voted to establish the 13-member commission on Oct. 2.

Members of the Public Safety Commission will be asked to recommend to the city board policies or initiatives that could improve safety while working to foster strong ties between law enforcement and the community and informing others about holistic efforts to reduce violent crime.

Individuals may apply here.

Drive is accepting new, used bicycles

New or used bicycles can be dropped off at the office of the Little Rock Port Authority until the end of the year as part of an annual bike drive.

The bikes will benefit the organization Recycle Bikes for Kids, which, according to its website, has distributed 22,000 throughout the community since the group was formed in 2008.

The Port Authority's office is located at 10600 Industrial Harbor Drive in Little Rock.



