LIVE! Music: Sammy Kershaw announces West Siloam Springs, Roland, Okla., concerts

Sammy Kershaw will perform two concerts this December. The "She Don't Know She's Beautiful" crooner serenades at 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at SEVEN Bar in Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs. Then he performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 29 at Lee Creek Tavern located inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland. Fans should expect his renowned '90s hits "I Can't Reach Her Anymore" and "National Working Woman's Holiday," too.

RIVER VALLEY

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- David Phelps, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

Club Kinkead's -- Pollyoke, 8 p.m. Dec. 10; Skinny Dennis, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; All Of Her, 8 p.m. Dec. 20; Vanessa's Talent Night, 8 p.m. Dec. 21. Dragged out Thursdays and Sunday's Best with Polly start at 8 p.m.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Comedy with Sean Patton, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20. facebook.com/rivervalleycomics

TempleLive -- Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Dec. 16; Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26.

Hero's -- Frailstate, JoyBomb and Spacer, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; War Pony, 8 p.m. Dec. 16; Ozark Riviera, 8 p.m. Dec. 22; Kiyoko Lee, Steddy Beats and Sweetmotions, 8 p.m. Dec. 23.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Nolan Taylor, 7 p.m. Dec. 30.

Riverwind Casino -- Lee Brice, 8 p.m. Dec. 15; Ron White, 7 p.m. Dec. 30; Midland, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12.

Ava's at Fianna -- Rhythm Coalition, 8 p.m. Dec. 31.

Choctaw Pocola CenterStage -- Paul Wall, 8 p.m. Dec. 29.

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Dec. 30. sgnrobb.com

Alma Performing Arts Center -- David Phelps, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4. skokospac.org

La Huerta on Garrison -- JJ & Tristan of JJ Taylor and Bourbon Highway, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Muddy Boots Line Dancing, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14; Libby Starks, 5 p.m. and Lyle Parman and The Slidebar Band, 9 p.m. Dec. 15; Deana Carter, 9 p.m. Dec. 16; Sammy Kershaw, 9 p.m. Dec. 29.

JJ's Fort Smith -- Music at 6 p.m. weeknights and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with Larry Pearson, Dec. 12; Jocko, Dec. 13; Robert Rauch Band, Dec. 15; The Clicks, Dec. 16.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.