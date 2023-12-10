Men’s basketball: Arkansas State 87, UAB 68

Men

Arkansas State 87, ALA.-BIRMINGHAM 68

The Arkansas State men's basketball team ended its three-game losing streak with a convincing victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Saturday afternoon at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Five players scored in double figures for the Red Wolves, with Izaiyah Nelson leading the way with 17 points. Avery Felts shot 5 of 8 from three-point range and finished with 15 points. Taryn Todd scored 13 points, while Julian Lual and Dyonde Dominguez scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

ASU took advantage of its size down low, scoring 40 points in the paint and adding 18 second-chance points. The Red Wolves also shot 43.3% from three-point range, connecting on 13 of 30 shots from deep.

UAB forward Yaxel Lendeborg recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Efrem Johnson scored 12 points and Tony Toney made three three-pointers and added 10 points for the Blazers.