Miller caps family’s big day with MVP

On the same day his brothers Andrew and Isaac advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game with Harding University, Owen Miller led his Harding Academy football team to a 43-35 win over Rivercrest in the Class 4A state championship game Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Miller was named the game's most valuable player after finishing the night 21 for 31 passing for 362 yards and 4 touchdowns with 1 interception. He also rushed for 36 yards and another score. Miller did this despite strong wind gusts blowing throughout the game.

"Throwing in that wind was tough," Miller said following the win. "[Rivercrest] loaded everyone down and brought more pressure. It's hard to throw it down the field because the ball is staying in the air, so smart move by them."

As quarterback of the now 15-0 Wildcats, Miller finished the year with 3,409 yards passing and 45 touchdowns. His first half interception against Rivercrest was the first pick he had thrown all season.

Miller is also rushed for 758 yards and another 12 touchdowns.

"He had some really tough conditions," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said of his quarterback's performance on Saturday night. "[Rivercrest] are a really good defense and they did some really good things. That's the fastest defense we've played. [Miller] is a fast guy and those guys were flying. I think the wind also played a factor."

In his first season as starting quarterback for the Wildcats in 2022, Miller and his Harding Academy teammates fell just short of a state title. His team also entered last season's state championship 14-0, but fell to Malvern 64-39.

The motivation from losing last year's state title game fueled the Wildcats as they controlled the game early and survived a furious late comeback effort from the Colts.

"It means just a little bit more this year after coming down on the losing end last year," Miller said. "Just fighting and working the whole offseason. Just a bunch of guys loving each other and there is adversity that happens, but guys are keeping a good level head and doing their job no matter what happens."

With a state championship now under his belt, Miller is looking forward to making the trip to McKinney, Texas, next weekend to watch his family members fight for a championship of their own as Harding University is set for a Division II championship showdown with the Colorado School of Mines.

Miller said he knows how special of a day it was not just for Harding Academy in winning a state title, but for Harding University advancing to its title game and the entire community of Searcy.

"I'll for sure be there rooting the Bisons on," Miller said. "To even play on the same day and then have both teams win, it's just incredible. It's just something from the man above you can't really describe. It's just a great feeling. Incredible."