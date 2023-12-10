Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar's 2023 year-end charts. Not only was Swift's landmark Eras Tour the No. 1 tour worldwide and in North America, but she also brought in a whopping $1.04 billion with 4.35 million tickets sold across 60 tour dates, the concert trade publication found. Pollstar data is pulled from box office reports, venue capacity estimates, historical Pollstar venue ticket sales data, and other undefined research, collected from Nov. 17, 2022, to Nov. 15, 2023. Representatives for the publication did not immediately clarify if they adjusted past tour data to match 2023 inflation in naming Swift the first to break the billion-dollar threshold. Pollstar also found that Swift brought in approximately $200 million in merch sales, and her blockbuster film adaptation of the tour, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," has reportedly earned approximately $250 million in sales, making it the highest-grossing concert film of all time. According to its estimates, Pollstar predicts a big 2024 for Swift as well. The magazine projects the Eras Tour will once again reach $1 billion within their eligibility window.

Kevin Costner has reportedly found a bright and shiny romance with Jewel on the heels of his acrimonious divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner. The Oscar winner, 67, and the "You Were Meant for Me" singer, 49, are in a "rather new" relationship, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ. The "Field of Dreams" star and musician traveled together to and from Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands to participate in a tennis fundraiser for Jewel's Inspiring Children Foundation, per the outlet. "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up," one insider said of the pair. "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on," said another source. Costner married second wife Baumgartner, 49, in September 2004 and together they share three teenage children. She filed for divorce in early May. They settled the much-publicized divorce in September.