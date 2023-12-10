Newspaper’s Community Christmas Card fund surpasses $4,000; there’s still time to donate and help food bank

Donate

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asks readers for donations to support the School Pantry program of the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank through the Community Christmas Card program.

The fund held $4,369 as of Friday.

The food bank will receive 100% of the tax-deductible donations.

Donors who give $3 or more by noon Dec. 22 will have their names printed in the paper and replica editions on Sunday, Dec. 24. The newspaper will accept donations through Dec. 29.

Donations may be made at https://bit.ly/ChristmasCardNWADG or mailed to Community Christmas Card, c/o Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, ATTN: Sandy Robinson, P.O. Box 1607, Fayetteville, AR 72702. If contributing online, list the names in the "Tribute" field for inclusion in the Community Christmas Card. If contributing by mail, please include the list of names to be included in the Christmas Card.