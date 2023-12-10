NFL Capsules

Texans at Jets

Noon (CBS)

LINE Texans by 3 1/2

SERIES Jets lead 6-3; Jets beat Texans 21-14 on Nov. 28, 2021

LAST WEEK Texans beat Broncos 22-17; Jets lost to Falcons 13-8

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.JETS (RK)

(24) 97.9RUSH90.8 (29)

(2) 275.2PASS169.3 (31)

(6) 373.1YARDS260.1 (31)

(10) 23.4POINTS14.3 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.JETS (RK)

(9) 97.0RUSH136.1. (T28)

(26) 245.2PASS176.6 (3)

(19) 342.2YARDS312.7 (9)

(12) 20.8POINTS20.9 (T13)

WHAT TO WATCH After being benched for two games, Zach Wilson is back under center for the Jets. New York also has Trevor Siemian and Brett Rypien on the roster, but Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson gives the Jets "the best chance to win."

Panthers at Saints

Noon (Fox)

LINE Saints by 6

SERIES Saints lead 30-28; Saints won at Panthers 20-17 on Sept. 18

LAST WEEK Panthers lost at Buccaneers 21-18; Saints lost to Lions 33-28

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(26) 96.0RUSH105.1 (19)

(30) 171.3PASS243.3 (10)

(30) 267.3YARDS348.3 (11)

(29) 15.9POINTS21.4 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(23) 125.2RUSH125.5 (24)

(4) 180.8PASS197.0 (7)

(7) 306.0YARDS322.5 (15)

(31) 26.1POINTS21.3 (T16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints go for their third series sweep of the Panthers in the past five years. New Orleans has dominated the series since the start of the 2017 season, winning 9 of 13.

Lions at Bears

Noon

LINE Lions by 3

SERIES Bears lead 104-78-5; Lions beat Bears 31-26 on Nov. 19

LAST WEEK Lions won at Saints 33-28; Bears won at Vikings 12-10 on Nov. 27

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.BEARS (RK)

(4) 137.3RUSH137.7 (3)

(4) 263.3PASS185.6 (25)

(2) 400.6YARDS323.3 (20)

(T6) 27.3POINTS20.2 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.BEARS (RK)

(T5) 93.1RUSH79.0 (T1)

(21) 229.3PASS239.5 (25)

(14) 322.4YARDS318.5 (11)

(23) 23.8POINTS24.7 (T27)

WHAT TO WATCH Detroit has clinched a winning record in two consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Lions are 9-3 for the first time since 1962, when they won 11 of their first 13 games.

Colts at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 1 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 20-12; Colts beat Bengals 31-27 on Oct. 18, 2020

LAST WEEK Colts won at Titans 31-28 in OT; Bengals won at Jaguars 34-31 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(12) 115.8RUSH82.5 (32)

(16) 226.7PASS225.8 (17)

(14) 342.5YARDS308.3 (22)

(8) 25.0POINTS20.5 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(26) 133.3RUSH133.9 (27)

(17) 222.1PASS254.3 (27)

(26) 355.3YARDS388.2 (32)

(T27) 24.7POINTS22.8 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Both teams' backup quarterbacks performed well in wins last week. Cincinnati's Jake Browning passed for 354 yards and a touchdown at Jacksonville, while Gardner Minshew of Indianapolis threw for 312 yards and 2 TDs at Tennessee.

Jaguars at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 3

SERIES Jaguars lead 12-6; Browns won at Jaguars 27-25 on Nov. 29, 2020

LAST WEEK Jaguars lost to Bengals 34-31 in OT; Browns lost at Rams 36-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(22) 103.3RUSH135.1 (7)

(9) 243.6PASS186.1 (24)

(12) 346.8YARDS321.2 (21)

(9) 23.8POINTS21.5 (T17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(T5) 93.1RUSH107.1 (14)

(30) 261.7PASS153.4 (1)

(24) 354.8YARDS260.5 (1)

(20) 21.6POINTS20.4 (T10)

WHAT TO WATCH Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence will be a game-time decision after suffering a high ankle sprain in Monday night's loss to the Bengals. If Lawrence can't play, C.J. Beathard is expected to get the start.

Rams at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 7 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 5-3; Rams won at Ravens 20-19 on Jan. 2, 2022

LAST WEEK Rams beat Browns 36-19; Ravens won at Chargers 20-10 on Nov. 26

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(15) 114.5RUSH158.6 (1)

(15) 231.0PASS207.5 (20)

(13) 345.5YARDS366.1 (7)

(13) 22.3POINTS27.0 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(16) 111.1RUSH102.3 (11)

(15) 219.8PASS171.7 (2)

(16) 330.8YARDS273.9 (2)

(15) 21.1POINTS15.6 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH The Rams are on their first three-game winning streak since they won the Super Bowl in February 2022. But they face a tough test in the Ravens, who have won six of their past seven games.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Noon

LINE Falcons by 2 1/2

SERIES Tied 30-30; Falcons won at Buccaneers 16-13 on Oct. 22

LAST WEEK Buccaneers beat Panthers 21-18; Falcons won at Jets 13-8

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(30) 85.2RUSH135.2 (6)

(19) 220.4PASS193.4 (22)

(23) 305.6YARDS328.6 (18)

(23) 19.4POINTS18.8 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.FALCONS (RK)

(10) 99.0RUSH107.8 (15)

(28) 257.9PASS208.1 (11)

(27) 356.9YARDS315.9 (10)

(T10) 20.4POINTS20.0 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons S Jessie Bates ranks third in the NFL with 5 INTs, trailing Dallas' DaRon Bland (8) and Baltimore's Geno Stone (6). Bates picked up his fifth interception in a win over the New York Jets last week.

Vikings at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE Vikings by 3

SERIES Raiders lead 9-6; Vikings beat Raiders 34-14 on Sept. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Vikings lost to Bears 12-10 on Nov. 27; Raiders lost to Chiefs 31-17 on Nov. 26

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(28) 92.1RUSH82.7 (31)

(6) 258.6PASS201.3 (21)

(10) 350.7YARDS284.0 (29)

(T15) 21.9POINTS16.8 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(7) 96.0RUSH127.0 (25)

(18) 224.3PASS216.8 (13)

(13) 320.3YARDS343.8 (20)

(8) 20.2POINTS21.3 (T16)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) is set to return today after missing the past 7 games. Minnesota won the first five games of Jefferson's absence before losing the past two games.

Seahawks at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 13 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 30-21; 49ers won at Seahawks 31-13 on Nov. 23

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost at Cowboys 41-35; 49ers won at Eagles 42-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS (RK)

(27) 93.8RUSH136.8 (5)

(14) 231.2PASS255.1 (7)

(19) 325.0YARDS391.9 (3)

(14) 22.0POINTS29.3 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.49ERS (RK)

(21) 119.3RUSH79.0 (T1)

(23) 234.4PASS219.4 (14)

(23) 353.7YARDS298.4 (5)

(25) 24.2POINTS15.8 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a second consecutive season sweep by the 49ers. ... San Francisco can clinch a third straight playoff spot with a win and a loss by either Green Bay or Minnesota.

Bills at Chiefs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 1 1/2

SERIES Bills lead 28-24-1; Bills won at Chiefs 24-20 on Oct. 16, 2022

LAST WEEK Bills lost at Eagles 37-34 in OT on Nov. 26; Chiefs lost at Packers 27-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(10) 122.3RUSH109.9 (16)

(5) 260.9PASS252.7 (8)

(4) 383.3YARDS362.6 (8)

(T5) 27.3POINTS22.9 (T11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(20) 116.7RUSH114.7 (19)

(8) 203.3PASS183.0 (6)

(12) 319.9YARDS297.7 (4)

(5) 18.9POINTS17.3 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bills are 2-6 in games decided by six points or fewer, including two overtime losses. Buffalo's six losses have been decided by 26 points total.

Broncos at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 2 1/2

SERIES Broncos lead 70-55-1; Broncos beat Chargers 31-28 on Jan. 8

LAST WEEK Broncos lost at Texans 22-17; Chargers won at Patriots 6-0

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(13) 115.8RUSH97.7 (25)

(26) 183.3PASS240.9 (11)

(24) 299.0YARDS338.6 (15)

(T15) 21.9POINTS22.9 (T11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(32) 149.7RUSH113.8 (17)

(24) 235.6PASS265.8 (31)

(31) 385.3YARDS379.5 (29)

(29) 25.2POINTS21.5 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The home team has had the edge in this series, winning seven straight games, with the Chargers taking all three games played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., since it opened in 2020.

Eagles at Cowboys

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Cowboys by 3 1/2

SERIES Cowboys lead 73-56; Eagles beat Cowboys 28-23 on Nov. 5

LAST WEEK Eagles lost to 49ers 42-19; Cowboys beat Seahawks 41-35

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(8) 126.0RUSH117.0 (11)

(13) 235.7PASS263.4 (3)

(9) 361.7YARDS380.4 (5)

(4) 27.4POINTS32.3 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.COWBOYS (RK)

(4) 90.3RUSH106.0 (12)

(29) 260.3PASS181.1 (5)

(22) 350.6YARDS287.1 (3)

(24) 24.0POINTS18.3 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 30-8 against the NFC East in his eight-year career. Half of the losses have been to the Eagles, including a 28-23 setback Nov. 5 in Philadelphia.

Packers at Giants

7:15 p.m. (ABC)

LINE Packers by 6 1/2

SERIES Packers lead 34-27-2; Giants beat Packers 27-23 on Oct. 9, 2022 in London

LAST WEEK Packers beat Chiefs 27-19; Giants beat Patriots 10-7 on Nov. 26

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(20) 104.9RUSH107.1 (18)

(18) 224.7PASS151.6 (32)

(17) 329.6YARDS258.7 (32)

(T17) 21.5POINTS13.3 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(30) 136.3RUSH136.1 (T28)

(10) 203.8PASS228.3 (20)

(18) 340.0YARDS364.3 (28)

(9) 20.3POINTS24.3 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers have won three consecutive games and four of their past five. They are 16-0 in December under Coach Matt LaFleur since 2019, including a 27-19 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs last week.

Titans at Dolphins

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Dolphins by 13 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 21-17; Titans won 34-3 on Jan. 2, 2022

LAST WEEK Titans lost to Colts 31-28 in OT; Dolphins won at Commanders 45-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(17) 108.9RUSH143.3 (2)

(27) 183.2PASS285.1 (1)

(27) 292.1YARDS428.4 (1)

(25) 17.8POINTS32.0 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(13) 106.2RUSH96.6 (8)

(22) 230.8PASS203.6 (9)

(17) 337.0YARDS300.2 (6)

(T16) 21.3POINTS22.2 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans rookie QB Will Levis was sacked 6 times against the Colts last week and will face a Dolphins defense that is tied for third in the NFL with 41 sacks this season.