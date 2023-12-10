SOCCER

Columbus wins 3rd MLS Cup

Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew held on to beat LAFC 2-1 on Saturday to win their third MLS Cup in Columbus, Ohio. The Crew added the title to their championships in 2008, when they beat the New York Red Bulls, and 2020, when they defeated the Seattle Sounders. Columbus lost to the Portland Timbers in the 2015 title game. Only the LA Galaxy (five) and D.C. United (four) have won more titles. Los Angeles was looking to become the fourth MLS team to win consecutive titles. Hernandez scored in the 33rd minute and Yeboah added a goal in the 37th. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 74th. Hernandez put Columbus up 1-0 on a penalty kick. He deposited the ball in the lower left corner for his fifth goal in six playoff matches this season. He is 9 for 9 from the spot in all competitions in his Crew career. LAFC defender Diego Palacios was whistled for a handball off his right arm at the top of the box, setting up the penalty.

FOOTBALL

Oregon lands former OU QB

Former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced Saturday he is transferring to Oregon for a sixth season of college football. Gabriel, who is from Hawaii, posted on social media "Marcus Approved" in reference to former Oregon Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, who was also born in Hawaii. Gabriel wears jersey No. 8 in honor of Mariota. Oregon opens its 2024 season on the road against Hawaii. Gabriel lines up as Oregon's replacement for Bo Nix, a Heisman finalist who spent the last two seasons with the Ducks after starting his career with Auburn. The Ducks are transitioning from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season. He is the most experienced and productive quarterback available in the portal for next season, with 14,865 career yards passing. He is 4,352 yards behind former Houston quarterback Case Keenum's major college football record of 19,217 and 2,207 behind Timmy Chang in second place with 17,072.

Eagles security guard banned

Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro has been barred by the NFL from being on the sideline tonight against the Cowboys after he was ejected in last week's game for a scuffle with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, the team announced Saturday. DiSandro is allowed to travel with the team and perform all other work duties when Philadelphia (10-2) visits Dallas (9-3). But he is not allowed on the sideline. DiSandro pulled Greenlaw (Arkansas Razorbacks) off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and shouted at him after a reception in the third quarter. Greenlaw, who was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, popped up and reached over two officials to put his hand in DiSandro's face. Greenlaw was ejected. DiSandro also was told to leave and walked to the locker room to a roaring ovation from Eagles fans.

Vikings' OC arrested

Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after being stopped for speeding on a Minneapolis interstate highway. Phillips, 44, was driving a Tesla Model S that was stopped around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Interstate 394, Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Jill Frankfurth said in a statement. Phillips "showed signs of impairment" and his blood alcohol content registered at 0.10%, Frankfurth said. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08%. Phillips was booked at the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Jail records show that he posted $300 bond and was released at 1:26 a.m., about 2 1/2 hours after he was booked.

BOXING

Haney captures WBC title

Devin Haney beat Regis Prograis by unanimous decision in his division debut to win the WBC super welterweight title in his hometown of San Francisco on Saturday night. Haney (31-0) remained unbeaten with a slow but dominant victory over Prograis in front of a sellout crowd at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors. All three judges scored the bout 120-107 in Haney's favor. Prograis (29-2) lost for the first time since October 2019. It was Haney's first fight as a super welterweight after vacating his undisputed lightweight crown. Haney made the decision to move up after having trouble making weight at lightweight.

BASKETBALL

Heel injury sidelines Irving

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving will miss a game in Memphis after returning to Dallas to have a right heel injury evaluated. Irving bruised the heel in Dallas' 125-112 victory at Portland on Friday night. The Mavs visit the Grizzlies on Monday night before finishing a back-to-back at home on Tuesday against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With just under four minutes left in the second quarter against the Trail Blazers, Irving was fouled under the basket by center Duop Reath. The guard fell to the floor, where teammate Dwight Powell inadvertently stepped on his foot, causing Irving to stay down for several minutes. Irving has been dealing with a left foot injury that contributed to him missing four games, although two of those were the second night of back-to-backs.

Hawks guard fined $25K

The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young $25,000 on Saturday for confronting and directing inappropriate language toward a game official. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Hawks' 114-113 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Young, who had 30 points, stumbled at the top of the key as he cut between Mikak Bridges and Dennis Smith Jr. Young hurled up an off-balance one-hander that bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He griped that he was fouled, but there was no call coming.