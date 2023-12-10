One more to go

SEARCY -- Harding's equipment managers will have to hold off on packing up helmets and pads for another week because Paul Simmons and his team have other plans.

The Bisons are heading to the NCAA Division II national title game.

Another punishing performance from its record-breaking rushing attack cleared the way for No. 3 Harding to ground and pound its way to a 55-14 victory over No. 11 Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) in the semifinals Saturday at First Security Stadium.

Blake Delacruz carried 21 times for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bisons, who became the first team from Arkansas to book a spot in the division's championship game since its inception in 1973. Harding will face top-ranked Colorado School of Mines at noon Central next Saturday in McKinney, Texas. The Orediggers beat Kutztown, Pa., 35-7 in Saturday's other semifinal.

"I tell you, it feels surreal," said Simmons, who was in his first year as head coach when the Bisons last reached the Division II semifinals in 2017. "It doesn't feel like it's really happening. Incredibly proud of these young men, of our coaches and the job they've done. ... It's a part of our goal to pursue excellence.

"We think that pursuing excellence honors God, and certainly, these young men and coaches have pursued excellence. It was evident [Saturday]."

Harding (14-0) earned its place in state and national history by doing the same thing it's done all season, and that's wear down opposing teams with its Flexbone offense.

The Bisons came into the game having already broken the school record for rushing yards in a season. But the 431 yards they piled up Saturday gave them an astonishing 5,659 on the season, which shattered the Division II single-season record. The milestone carry came on a 5-yard run by Andrew Miller with 1:36 left in the third quarter.

It was Lenoir-Rhyne (13-2) that held the original mark when it amassed 5,563 yards during the 2013 season.

"[Harding] doesn't make many mistakes, they don't have many penalties, and they're always ahead of the sticks," said Lenoir-Rhyne Coach Mike Jacobs, whose team held Valdosta State to 2 yards rushing in last week's 35-7 quarterfinal victory. "You have to play almost perfect, and when you don't, against a good team that also plays good defense and is really sound on special teams, you can get behind in a hurry. That's what happened [Saturday].

"On a short week, it is difficult. I thought our scout-team kids did a great job. I thought we had them prepped, I thought we got a good look, but [the Flexbone] is nothing like you see when you see it in person, with the speed of it."

Cole Keylon ran 15 times for 108 yards as six players scored touchdowns for the Bisons, who built a commanding 34-7 halftime lead. Harding also held the Bears to minus-3 yards rushing, which was a far cry from the 307 yards they generated a week ago.

Special teams were also big for Harding. The Bisons recovered an onside kick, blocked a field goal and returned a kickoff for a score.

Lenoir-Rhyne netted 1 yard on the game's initial possession, and the Bisons quickly capitalized. Following a catch interference penalty on the ensuing punt, Harding drove 36 yards in nine plays, with Keylon plowing in from a yard out on fourth down to give the Bisons a 7-0 lead with 8:48 to go in the first quarter.

Moments after, Zac O'Day recovered the onside kick for Harding at its 46. Six plays later, Delacruz rumbled in for a 9-yard touchdown.

"Defensively we were dominant, and offensively we were so impressive," Simmons said. "I thought the O-line was especially impressive. You knew on that first drive, they were just getting such great knockback and push."

As overwhelming as Harding was running the ball, the Bisons weren't exactly perfect. After Ty Dugger got a hand on Lenoir-Rhyne's 34-yard field-goal attempt late in the first quarter, the Bisons moved 65 yards in four plays before Miller was stripped of the ball at the Bears' 8.

The fumble was the first time all season -- other than end-of-game kneel downs -- that the Bisons didn't score on a red-zone trip.

T.J. Blanding pounced on the ball for Lenoir-Rhyne, but the Bears weren't able to do anything with the turnover and eventually had to punt right back to Harding.

That defensive stop led to a 4-yard touchdown run by Delacruz on the next drive. Even when the Bears appeared to have something go their way, it was usually followed by disaster.

Lenoir-Rhyne forced a Harding punt for the first time midway through the second quarter but was whistled for roughing the kicker. Braden Jay would finish off that continued march with a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 5:39 remaining in the half.

The Bears scored with 14 seconds left in the quarter on Zyheir Dillard's 5-yard touchdown run. However, Jay caught the resulting kickoff at the Lenoir-Rhyne 11 and ran down the right sideline untouched for an 89-yard score.

"That was a dagger," Jacobs said. "I thought we stayed positive, for the most part, at halftime. There was no reason to scream and yell at that point. It comes down to execution and corrections that we needed to make as coaches.

"I didn't think we had a poor attitude all day, we just didn't play great."

Harding sustained its dominance in the second half, scoring touchdowns on three of its five possessions. The first came on a 65-yard throw from Keylon to Roland Wallace with 12:26 to go in the third quarter. Chauncey Martin added a 17-yard scoring run less than eight minutes later, and Miller tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:10 remaining in the fourth.

Jalen Ferguson added a 52-yard touchdown pass to Deondre Lester late in the game for the Bears, but the damage was already done.

"We had a great Sunday-night meeting, and you can tell that the guys were locked in," Simmons said. "We followed up with awesome practices every day. And certainly, even though Lenoir-Rhyne was a great opponent, I don't think anyone was surprised with how [Saturday] went because of how prepared and how focused the guys had been this week."