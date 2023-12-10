Packers vs. Giants Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for Monday Night Football

View the original article to see embedded media.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The Giants are 6.5 point home underdogs against the Packers but more importantly, the Over/Under is just 36.5. That indicates the oddsmakers at SI Sportsbook dont believe there will be a lot of points in this game. Based on the spread and Over/Under the Packers have an implied score of 21.5 and the Giants implied score is 15. That doesnt leave a lot of room for multiple touchdowns for New York. Nonetheless, we did find some value in a few player prop markets for this Monday Night Football matchup.
Lets get to it.
Packers and Giants Anytime Touchdown Predictions
Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown -110
Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown +120
Romeo Doubs Anytime Touchdown +125
LOTTO PICK: Jaylen Hyatt +400
Based on the implied score for both teams the Giants would be lucky to get two touchdowns but one touchdown and two Field Goals is more likely. So we arent going to go any deeper than their best threat on offense in Saquon Barkley. He has just one rushing touchdown all year but has caught four scores and the Packers defense has allowed at least one score to opposing backs in three of their last four games.
For the Packers, the oddmsakers expect them to score at least three touchdowns. With Christian Watson out, Jordan Love will turn his attention to Romeo Doubs and rookie playmaker Jayden Reed. Doubs 13 endzone targets is tied for the fifth most in the league and his seven endzone catches are tied for first with CeeDee Lamb and Courtland Sutton. Meanwhile, Reed has scored three times in his last four games and looks to capitalize against a Giants defense that has given up four touchdowns to receivers in their last five games.
Occasionally, we like to give out a Lotto pick for our Anytime TD predictions. We dont wager our standard units on lotto picks-as they are much more risky- but do like to sprinkle some cash as the payout is very large. Hyatt has yet to score in the NFL but he and quarterback Tommy DeVito showed some chemistry before their bye-week with Hyatt catching five passes off of six targets and turning that into 109 yards.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia
Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $150 in Bonus Bets if not in those states
View the original article to see embedded media.
Packers and Giants Receiving Yards Predictions
Romeo Doubs Over 40.5 (-125)
Doubs isnt just a factor in the red-zone for Green Bay. Hes consistent factor in their passing attack with a 18% target share. Considering Christian Watson is out for this game, that opens up an additional 17% of total team targets for Jordan Love to distribute elsewhere. The 40.5 number for Doubs is oddly low, especially with eleven receivers eclipsing that mark against New York in their last five games.
Packers and Giants Passing Touchdown Predictions
Jordan Love Over 1.5 (-110)
As much as wed love to bet on Tommy DeVito impressing the home crowd with an Italian hand gesture celebration after tossing a touchdown, the juice of -175 for him to throw at least one score is an immediate red flag. Instead well focus on Jordan Love to throw at least two touchdowns at -110. Love has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four straight games and considering their implied score and lack of rushing attack, the Packers scoring will have to come from Loves throws.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.