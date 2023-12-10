Packers vs. Giants Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for Monday Night Football

Packers and Giants Anytime Touchdown Predictions

Saquon Barkley is the focal point of the Giants offense for their game against the Packers in Week 14. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley Anytime Touchdown -110

Jayden Reed Anytime Touchdown +120

Romeo Doubs Anytime Touchdown +125

LOTTO PICK: Jaylen Hyatt +400

Based on the implied score for both teams the Giants would be lucky to get two touchdowns but one touchdown and two Field Goals is more likely. So we arent going to go any deeper than their best threat on offense in Saquon Barkley. He has just one rushing touchdown all year but has caught four scores and the Packers defense has allowed at least one score to opposing backs in three of their last four games.

For the Packers, the oddmsakers expect them to score at least three touchdowns. With Christian Watson out, Jordan Love will turn his attention to Romeo Doubs and rookie playmaker Jayden Reed. Doubs 13 endzone targets is tied for the fifth most in the league and his seven endzone catches are tied for first with CeeDee Lamb and Courtland Sutton. Meanwhile, Reed has scored three times in his last four games and looks to capitalize against a Giants defense that has given up four touchdowns to receivers in their last five games.

Occasionally, we like to give out a Lotto pick for our Anytime TD predictions. We dont wager our standard units on lotto picks-as they are much more risky- but do like to sprinkle some cash as the payout is very large. Hyatt has yet to score in the NFL but he and quarterback Tommy DeVito showed some chemistry before their bye-week with Hyatt catching five passes off of six targets and turning that into 109 yards.

