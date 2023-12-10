Plano East uses 20-0 run to surge past Fayetteville

Today at 5:00 a.m.

by Rick Fires

FAYETTEVILLE -- Plano (Texas) East scored 20 consecutive points in the second and third quarters to surge past Fayetteville 70-33 on Saturday in the championship game of the Hoopin' On The Hill boys basketball tournament at Bulldog Arena.

Plano