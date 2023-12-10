Pope County JPs back Cherokees’ casino bid

The Pope County Quorum Court on Thursday voted to back a bid from a Cherokee casino vendor for the construction of a casino and resort in Russellville, appearing to put that vendor on solid footing if the state's gaming commission reopens license applications.

The resolution, passed by a 7-6 vote, expresses support for Cherokee Nation Entertainment, one of the five entities that applied for the license in May 2019, the year after Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution permitted the licensing of one gaming casino each in four Arkansas counties.

The application process kicked off a legal back-and-forth that has left the Pope County casino project in limbo for five years while courts up to the Arkansas Supreme Court considered the merits of each party's claim.

Thursday's support resolution is in line with a letter of support for the Cherokee vendor written by Pope County Judge Ben Cross.

"The unwavering support the community has shown us over the years has been extraordinary," Cherokee Nation Businesses CEO Chuck Garrett said in a statement Saturday that touted both the letter from Cross and the support resolution. Cherokee Nation Businesses owns Cherokee Nation Entertainment.

However, the adopted resolution does not include wording from a proposed resolution tabled by the court in November that would have pledged the Quorum Court to neutrality on the matter, keeping it from backing the Cherokee bid or any other.

Gulfside Casino Partnership, the other main contender in the contest for the casino license, still intends to seek support from the Quorum Court for its application, according to a statement from the group's counsel Casey Castleberry.

Amendment 100 requires applicants for casino licenses to have a letter of support from the county judge, a resolution of support from the quorum court, or a letter of support from a mayor if the casino is located within a city.

As of now, the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation and the Mississippi-based Gulfside await word from the Arkansas Racing Commission on when a second application window might be opened, and the commission, in turn, is waiting for a decision from the Arkansas Supreme Court.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment has petitioned the state's high court to reconsider an Oct. 26 ruling affirming a lower court judge's decision that the commission was wrong to award the Pope County license to both Cherokee National Businesses and Legends Resort and Casino in November 2021.

In Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox's ruling, he stated that only a single entity can hold the license -- and also that Legends does not meet the licensing requirements. Legends Resort and Casino is owned and operated by Cherokee Nation Businesses.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment has filed a petition for rehearing in an attempt to clarify the ruling, but it seems likely that the racing commission will have to open another application window.

As of Saturday, the commission hadn't discussed a time frame for a second application window, and the topic of the Pope County license is not on the agenda for upcoming commission meetings, said Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the agency that controls the racing commission.

Gulfside is waiting for guidance from the racing commission before approaching the Quorum Court to ask for its support, Castleberry wrote in an Oct. 31 letter to Cross and the justices of the peace.

Cross was confident that the Thursday resolution would make it simple to resolve the dispute when -- not if -- another application window opens, he said Saturday.

The Quorum Court members who voted against backing the Cherokee bid are, Cross said, opposed to opening any casino in the county, not opposed to the Cherokee casino itself. With his letter of support and the support resolution, Cherokee Nation Entertainment is the only applicant that will meet the requirements imposed under Amendment 100, he said.

"There will be no new letters of support forthcoming for any vendor other than Cherokee," Cross said.

In fact, both Gulfside and Cherokee have been awarded the license during the yearslong process.

The commission awarded Gulfside Casino Partnership the license in June 2020, partially on the grounds that it had a letter of support from former Pope County Judge Ed Gibson, who penned the letter a few days before his term ended at the close of 2018.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment appealed that decision in July 2020 and the commission denied the appeal, but would go on to nullify the license it awarded to Gulfside in November 2021.