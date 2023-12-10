PREP FOOTBALL: Nonconferences games changing as River Valley schools adjust to new cycle

GREENWOOD -- The reigning Class 6A state champion Greenwood Bulldogs will have a new look to their nonconference schedule for the new two-year cycle, beginning in 2024.

With the return of eight-team conferences across the board after the passage of Proposal 8 at the annual meeting of the governing body of the Arkansas Activities Association in July, Class 7A, 6A and 5A teams will play three nonconference games.

Greenwood, which won the Class 6A championship last weekend with a 13-0 mark, will open the season in week zero at Bentonville West, and host Northside and Springdale Har-Ber the next two weeks.

"We want to play good teams," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "It's nice to go 13-0, but it's a lot nicer to figure out what kind of football team you have early in the year and figure out what you have to do better. We benefitted this year, obviously, from scrimmaging Fayetteville and then playing Stillwater (Okla.), which showed us some things we needed to get better at before we got into conference. We're going to continue to try to play good teams that will help us in the long run."

Conference play across the big conferences will begin on Sept. 27, which for Greenwood will also feature new teams in the 6A-West like Shiloh Christian, which is being elevated due to the Competitive Equity Factor, and Southside, moving from the 7A-West due to Pulaski Academy and Little Christian being elevated to the state's largest classification due also to the Competitive Equity Factor.

Van Buren remains in the 6A-West and will begin the season at rival Alma, opening the high school season on Thursday, Aug. 29 in the Battle of the Bone.

The Pointers will host Springdale and Greenbrier the next two weeks.

"I like it, there's a good mixture of different style teams," Van Buren Coach Moe Henry said. "Obviously, we start off with Alma, and we'll try to go back over there and defend the Bone. Springdale's a 7A team that has a different style. They're running the Flexbone this past season so that will be a different challenge for us from a defensive standpoint. Then having Greenbrier, that's another good game for us."

Southside, new to the 6A-West, will open at rival Northside, be open for week one, and then host Little Rock Central and Little Rock Southwest to finish the nonconference season.

"I went ahead and scheduled as early as we could for the next two-year cycle," Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "We wanted to get them on the books. We thought it would be good to play all 7A people. We didn't have a whole lot of options. It will be interesting."

Northside, after opening against Southside, will travel to Greenwood week one before hosting Coweta, Okla., for week two.

Alma will travel to Siloam Springs on Sept. 6 after its opener against Van Buren.

The Airedales are still searching for a third nonconference opponent after being dropped by Pryor, Okla., which Alma has played the last two years.

"We're still looking for a week two," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "That's where we're at right now. We're re-drawing the conferences the home and away. We've talked with a couple of people. When the conference alignments officially come out, it will be a wild-west chase. Those nine-team conferences will need another nonconference game this year. Some of them have filled their spots, but there's a lot with question marks. We're not going to pull the trigger until the dust settles."

Coaches will meet next week to finalize the conference schedules after the official announcements of conference alignments by the Arkansas Activities Association.