PROFILE | Tom Allen: True leadership means serving more people

Tom Allen’s parents taught him the values of hard work, respect and helping each other out. As president of Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners and the 2023 chairman of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, he

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by April Wallace

Tom Allen poses for a portrait, Thursday, November 16, 2023 at his office in Rogers. Allen is a board member for the Alzheimers Association and is also on the Northwest Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimers committee. He lost his mother to dementia and has been very active with the nonprofit to help honor her. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


When Tom Allen's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, his family felt that there wasn't a facility in the state of Arkansas that knew how to properly care for her -- or anyone else with Alzheimer's or dementia, for that matter.

"Nobody