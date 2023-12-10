Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Nov. 13-17.

Arkansas River Apartments Limited Partnership to 6900 Cantrell Road, LLC, 6900 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE NW 36-2N-13W (pt Blks 3 & 6, Abram's- Plunkett), $4,896,000.

AD II, LLC to Realty Income Properties 13, LLC, 5900 Dreher Lane, Little Rock. Lot A & Lot B-R, Southwest City Commercial, $2,897,560.

5309 Country Club, LLC to Todd C. Stewart; Stephanie Stewart, 5309 Country Club Blvd., Little Rock. Ls3-4 B19, Newton, $2,100,000.

R & S Asset Management, LLC to Sulieman Investments Limited Partnership, LLLP, 2221 Wentwood Valley Drive, Little Rock. Units 1, 3, 8, 10, 19-21, 24, 27, 29, 32-33, 35-42, 49, 52-53 & 58, Westwood Valley Townhomes HPR, $2,000,000.

Edafio Builders, LLC to Northshore Land Company, LLC, L13 B8, Northshore Business Park, $2,000,000.

Barton R. Hankins; Marion B. Hankins to Luke Ramsey; Hill Ramsey; Ramsey Family Revocable Trust, 2 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock. L53, Valley Falls Estates Phase III-D, $1,900,000.

PBP Real Estate I, LLC to Rogers River Holdings, LLC, L1, Burton Industrial, $1,900,000.

DTT Properties, LLC to Oklahoma DND Group, LLC, 104 Carnahan Drive, Maumelle. Tract 1, Zaxby's- Maumelle Town Center, $1,650,000.

DTT Properties, LLC to Oklahoma DND Group, LLC, 209 Marshall Road, Jacksonville. L1, Quality Car Wash (aka: L1F), $1,650,000.

DTT Properties, LLC to Oklahoma DND Group, LLC, 208 Brookswood Road, Sherwood. Pt NE SW 4-2N-11W, $1,650,000.

Quapaw Properties III, LLC to Oklahoma DND Group, LLC, 10601 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 10-1N-13W, $1,650,000.

Doris Washington; The Oscar and Doris Washington Family Trust to Walid Ismael; Marwa Fawzy Ismael, 53 Waterview Garden Lane, Roland. L53 B1, Waterview Estates Phase II, $1,370,000.

C. Smith Holdings, Inc. to SFR Workforce Owner, LLC, L6 B3, Bellevue; L19, Santa Fe Heights; L272, Briarwood; L8 B9, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highland; L44, Sheraton Park Section B; Ls196-197, Sheraton Park Section D, $1,030,000.

Gary E. Childers; Jacquelynn Childers to Rebecca Danielle Crain; Austin S. Crain; Crain Family Revocable Trust Agreement, 27 Bretagne Cir., Little Rock. L9 B11, Chenal Valley, $1,005,000.

Joseph A. Wright; Erin E. Priddy to Lindsay L. Enns; Byron Nicholas Wilkes, 6015 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village. Ls2-3, Palisades Estates- Cammack Village, $920,000.

Beasley McClard, LLC to Brimena Properties, LLC, L1, Grandpa's Catfish, $800,000.

Kenneth R. Meacham; The Meacham Revocable Trust to Rick Bezet; Michelle Bezet, 16 Duclair Court, Little Rock. L8 B3, Chenal Valley, $770,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Walden Cash; Madison Cash, 1509 Rockwater Lane, North Little Rock. L12, Rockwater Village Phase 2, $752,000.

James B. Bienvenu; Kimberly Ann Bienvenu to Catherine Hymer; David Zdechlik, 100 Beau Vue Terr., Little Rock. Pt N/2 SE 18-2N-13W (aka: Tract 31, Beau Vue Estates Unrecorded), $653,000.

Mitzi A Gibson; Patricia E Cooper to Joseph Daniel Todd; Kimberly Lynn Todd; The Joseph D. Todd And Kimberly L. Todd Living Trust, L32 B19, Woodlands Edge, $600,500.

Central Arkansas Library System to Pulaski Heights Lodge #673, All Blk 3, Fairfax Terrace, $580,000.

Rohan Bowen to Jagroop Singh; Rupinderjit Kaur, 8224 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood. L50 B4, Creekside, $575,000.

Hal Joseph Kemp; Phyllis Ann Kemp to Philip Bemberg; Sarah Bemberg, L45, Sherrill Heights, $575,000.

JCC I-30, LLC to Lahiani Group Properties, LLC, 8101 Interstate 30, Little Rock. L7, National Investors Industrial Sites, $550,000.

E-Co Residential Builders, Inc. to Faraon Solis, Jr.; Sovanny Solis, 78 Corniche Cove, Maumelle. L1699, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $510,000.

Cody Adams; Jenna Adams to Ian Hall; Amanda Hall, 9433 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L12 B9, Creekside, $495,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Pierre Madrenas; Sunny Conrad Madrenas, 44 Copper Cir., Little Rock. L66 B2, Copper Run Phase I, $494,000.

Denis Leite; Margarida Lessa to Hilda Odor; Chuks Odor, 21 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L48 B73, Chenal Valley, $475,000.

Carol A. Haydon; Robert Haydon, Jr. (dec'd) to Cassidy King; Avery King, 12 Fenchley Court, Little Rock. L64, Hillsborough Phase II-A; L163, Hillsborough Phase 5D, $455,000.

Lisa Kaye Stecks to Maria Kristine Farmer, L7, Scenic Heights, $448,500.

Walden Cash; Madison Cash to Morgan Butler; Mark Beyer, 12100 Brodie Creek Trail, Little Rock. L87R, Brodie Creek Community, $424,000.

Icon Homes, LLC to Catherine French; Ariana French, 100 Mergeron Court, Little Rock. L1, Mergeron Court, $420,000.

Russell K. Kelso; Beverly A. Kelso to Mark Pranger; Katherine Pranger, 106 Fork River Road, Sherwood. L23 B23, Overbrook, $400,000.

Doyle Richard Johnson; Carolyn Sue Johnson; The Johnson Revocable Trust to William Paul Dane; Kristen Dane 1811 Foreman Drive, Little Rock. L6, Lakeside Heights, $400,000.

Bohu Pan; Yi Yin to Jimmie D. Files; Jane C. Files, 27 Highlander Drive, Little Rock. L28, Stonecreek Village, $393,000.

James Robert Marschewski; John J Marschewski, Jr And Mary Beth Marschewski Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to Joshua Garside 9 Arles Drive, Little Rock. L55 B48, Chenal Valley, $380,000.

Southerland Group, LLC to James C. Peckham; Dena M. Peckham; The Peckham Joint Revocable Trust, L662R, The Country Club of Arkansas, $380,000.

Ives Custom Homes, LLC to Olivia M. Roberson; Markham C. Robertson, 16021 Burleigh Court, Little Rock. L120, Lochridge Estates Phase 2, $372,358.

CHB Properties, LLC to MidArk Houses, LLC, 2105 West 16th St./821 West 20th St., North Little Rock. L9 B33, Lasker's 2nd; L11 B8, Schaer, $350,000.

Suresh Manikandan Kannan; Dhivya Suresh to David J. Duhart, 13810 Napoleon Road, Little Rock. L68, Carriage Creek Phase I, $346,900.

Brenda Hughes to David Ellis Meckley; Claudio Lino Zanet; Teresa Meckley 5 Greenview Court, Sherwood. L7 B7, Country Club Park, $340,000.

Sullivan Investment Property, LLC to Jarred Johns, 210 & 212 W. Hickory St., Jacksonville. L4 B1, Harpole, $338,000.

Jennifer Preuss to Jason Branham; Laurie Branham, 3 Saint Thomas Court, Maumelle. L40, St. Thomas 2nd, $330,000.

Deere Development Company, LLC to DA Phillips Homes, LLC, 9313 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. Ls22-24, 27-28 & 33, Millers Glen Phase 10, $327,000.

Francisco A. Vazquez-Torres; Any Jurado to Ronald Lee Brown, Jr., 15701 Hidden Valley Trail, Little Rock. L1, Valley Road, $325,000.

Scott Brian Shermo; Juanita Shermo to Brenda Hughes, 633 Lake Tree Lane, Sherwood. L63, Austin Lakes Pointe, $319,000.

Bruce D. Bender; Kathleen M. Bender to Martha Croft, 20 Sun Valley Road, Little Rock. L265, Briarwood, $302,000.

Dwayne Miller; Ashton Miller to Daniel Ellwood Shisler, IV; Carrie Michelle Shisler; Ceder Family Trust, 18 Lantern Hill Road, Little Rock. L340, Colony West 3rd, $300,000.

Forward Properties, LLC to Megan Mary Rebecca Meckling; Cory Garrett, 311 S. Martin St., Little Rock. L15 B4, CH Taylor, $299,500.

Tomiko Elaine Townley; Michael McKinnis to Michele Monroe, L8R B49, Original City of Little Rock Replat, $292,000.

Payton Baker; Tamara Baker to Douglas Helsel, Sr.; Kimberly K. Helsel, 2423 Brasco Road, Jacksonville. Pt S/2 NW 25-4N-11W, $287,000.

Francisco Batres; Patricia G. Batres to Jacob Redman, L33R, Piedmont; Tracts 165 & 166, Woodlawn Farm Acres Tracts, $285,000.

VFE Phase V, LLC to Seshadri Buddha; Suryakala Buddha, L70, Valley Falls Estates, $285,000.

John Alexander Gosser; Olivia Barrett Gosser to Fergus Brandon Harris; Kathryn Ann Harris, 1215 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock. Ls12-13 B126, Park Hill NLR, $275,000.

Patricia Leach to Dandace R. Doss, 62 Kingspark Road, Little Rock. L195, Colony West 2nd, $275,000.

Stuart S. Mackey; Suzanne O. Mackey; The Mackey Living Trust to Christian William Faubel; Emily Claire Mackey Faubel, 401 N. Palm St., Little Rock. L19 B2, Elmhurst, $266,000.

Martha Croft to Scott Hallmark, 22 Crownpoint Road, Little Rock. L261, Colony West 3rd, $265,000.

Bates Properties, LLC to Ebonie Bullard, 15 Whispering Drive, Alexander. L9, Whispering Hills Phase II, $265,000.

Gloria C. Berry; Donald H. Berry (dec'd) to Aaron Houff; Jacquelyn R. Houff, 14623 Royal Oak Drive, Little Rock. L29A, Plantation Acres Phase II, $265,000.

Charles B. Jacob; Judith A. Jacob; Jacob Irrevocable Trust to Searchlight Investments, LLC, 2702 A&B Wisdom Cir., Little Rock. Pt NE SE 17-1S-12W; L368, Cloverdale, $250,000.

Cathy French; Steve Becker to Veronica Archer; Jace Archer, 2011 Gunpowder Road, Little Rock. L74, Sturbridge Phase II, $245,000.

SCC Real Estate Investing Company, LLC to Wesley Dean Lyons 225 East E Ave, North Little Rock. Ls5-6 B13, Park Hill NLR, $241,000.

Carlena VanAusdall; Patricia Carlene VanAusdall; Rice VanAusdall (dec'd) to Kristie Michelle Reed, 105 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock. L15 B4, Taylor Park, $240,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Robert Gruenig; Shelly Gruenig, 105 Meadowlark St., Jacksonville. L2, The Meadows, $239,000.

Micah Kathleen McConnell; The Reverend Father Gary Dee McConnell And Donna Fite McConnell Trust Agreement to James C. Allred, L35, Shannon Hills East, $238,000.

Simon Kuunaazaa to Johnny Barker, 998 Jamestown Cir., Jacksonville. L24, Collenwood Phase I, $232,500.

Peter Marc Rosenow to Charles G. Tarbell, L1, Wylde-Wood Village Phase I, $229,000.

Chuks C. Odor; Hilda D. Odor to Michael Quainoo; Marcia Quainoo, 13300 Teton Drive, Little Rock. L5, Point West 5th, $228,500.

Pauline Frazier; The Peggy J. Frazier Living Trust/Frazier Living Trust to Lance Copeland; Rachel Copeland, L42F, Collenwood Phase I, $225,500.

David Delfiacco; Amanda Delfiacco to David Harris; Shanel Harris 101 Raywood Drive, Sherwood. L1 B1, Autumnbrook Annex, $220,000.

Rebekah Dancey-Harper; Rebekah Elizabeth Dancey to Megan Summitt, L2 B29, Indian Hills, $216,475.

Shonn Surber; Yoom Surber to Scottie Stricklin; Ashley Brooke Stricklin, 709 Emerald Gardens Drive, North Little Rock. L5 B4, Green Hills, $216,150.

Lewis Parr; Loral Parr to Beatrix Scott, 5 Lendl Loop, Little Rock. L508-R, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-B, $210,000.

Judith Carol Kimmel; Albert Jaramillo to Anita R. Brown-Hankton, 31 Silverleaf Court, Little Rock. L44 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $202,000.

Kenneth Simon to Alexandria Alexander, 209 Hollywood Ave., Sherwood. L13 B6, Lake Cherrywood No. 2, $200,000.

Curt Michael Thompson; Jennifer Jean Freeman to Joseph Cates; Tammy Cates, L54 B64, Park Hill NLR, $199,900.

William E. Maddox, Jr.; The William E. Maddox, Jr. Revocable Trust to Wendy Mechell Jones, 2012 Steeple Chase Drive, Jacksonville. L342, Foxwood Phase VII-A, $196,000.

Clinton Charles Anderson; Mitzi Monique Thomas to Tammy Harrell, 12308 Amaranth Drive, North Little Rock. L18, Faulkner Crossing Phase I, $195,000.

Bobby Perrigan; Scott Perrigan to Donna Shelton; Robert Shelton, 15 Valewood Cove, Jacksonville. L85, Green Valley Phase I, $190,000.

Kyle Patrick Francis to Kalen Cherry, 223 S. Oak St., Little Rock. L17 B1, Plateau, $190,000.

Brooke Johnson to Jane E. Justus; John P. Gillenwater, III, 416 Brown St., Little Rock. L4 B5, CH Taylor, $189,900.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Castle Investments, LLC, 11 Hickory Court, Little Rock. L295, Otter Creek Community Phase III-A, $188,644.

Jason C. Wilder; Jason C. Wilder Living Trust to Tony Lawhon, 1901 Fair Park Blvd., Little Rock. L12 B31, Cherry & Cox, $180,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Wayland Lamar Hampton, 6433 Waterleaf Court, Sherwood. L10 B1, Trammel Loop Phase I, $177,000.

Harold Beal; Bonnie Beal to Angelica Gutierrez; Jonnathan Saldana, L9, Suburban Place Part I, $172,500.

Thomas Fallin, Jr. to Loia C. Bondhus, 95 Kingsbridge Way, Little Rock. Apt. 95, Kingsbridge Townhomes HPR, $170,000.

Steven D. Kilgore to Gabrielle Davis, 6 Fawns Point Cove, Little Rock. L56 B3, Deer Meadow, $161,000.

Rudy Mark Miller; Olivia Lee Hiller; Olivia Bridget Thomas to Jana L. Siebold, L123, Green Valley, $160,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC to Cody Hollis, 16 Fox Den Court, North Little Rock. L44, Foxboro, $159,900.

Belluno Investments, LLC to Bertila Gallo, 9407 Comstock Road, Little Rock. L202, Southwest Acres Phase II, $158,000.

Cynthia Carol Caton to Robert Stone, 4205 C St., Little Rock. L9 B2, Pinehurst, $155,000.

First Arkansas Bank and Trust/Estate of Susan E. Berry (dec'd) to Caleb Dodd Brown, 372 Goshen Ave., North Little Rock. L21 B128, Park Hill NLR, $155,000.

Tyler J. Phillips to Kara Nicole Haymond, 106 Pecan Valley Drive, Sherwood. L5 B1, Willowood, $151,000.