Renaissance remembered

Sequined dresses, long gloves, longer strings of pearls and feathered, jeweled headbands. Classic black tuxedos, dinner jackets, stylish fedoras. Attendees took the apropos step back in time with their attire at Harlem Nights on 9th, a Harlem Renaissance-themed event Dec. 2 at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock.

The event -- billed beforehand as "a lit night ... filled with soulful music, vibrant dancing and endless fun," was part of the center's Grand Reopening Weekend, celebrating 140 years of Mosaic Templars of America as well as the museum's 15th anniversary and showing off its $3.5 million update.

Partygoers were treated to a short program emceed by Faith Woodard of KTHV; enjoyed dinner buffet morsels and cocktails; played games of chance in a casino replica area; grooved to music by Tawanna Campbell and Miss Pinky; line-danced to recorded music -- the ladies adding some entertaining percussion by snapping the commemorative event folding fans -- and viewing the new exhibits.

The Grand Opening Weekend began with the Top 15 Trailblazers Luncheon on Dec. 1 and ended with a Dec. 3 holiday open house.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams