Texarkana works on transportation future

TEXARKANA — With growth and safety on the mind of many of their residents, the Twin Cities are in a state of restructuring when it comes to thoroughfares.

Last year, the Metropolitan Planning Organization held a gathering where citizens could see the future of Texarkana’s streets and sidewalks and share their thoughts on the subject.

The federally mandated organization facilitates cooperation between Miller County, Arkansas, and Bowie County, Texas, in order to create a plan for the region’s transportation systems.

Texarkana, Ark., Public Works Director Tyler Richards said mobility needs for all are considered during street rehabilitation projects but that funding has been an issue when it comes to adding sidewalks or bike lanes to already existing streets.

“Within the last several years, there has been a large push towards ‘complete streets’ within our industry,” Richards said.

Richards explained that complete streets are an inclusive form of road design that accommodate mobility for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

“When undertaking a street rehabilitation project, the city’s priority is to repair the pavement and base,” Richards said. “If additional funds are available, they are allocated towards sidewalks or widening for bike lanes. Unfortunately, we have not been able to add bike lanes in many locations.”