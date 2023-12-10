Thais Ferreira dos Anjos AlmeidaGibson Wesley Fischer

Thais Ferreira dos Anjos Almeida became the bride of Gibson Wesley Fischer at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at Calvary Baptist Church. Turner Moore, young adult pastor at New Life Church, officiated.

Parents of the bride are Maria Zenilda Dantas Ferreira Almeida and Nailton dos Anjos Almeida of São Paulo, Brazil. Her grandparents are Urbano Maciel de Almeida and Maria dos Anjos Almeida of So Mundo Novo, Bahia, Brazil, and Maria Lourdes Dantas Rocha and Francisco Urias Ferreira Filho of Salgueiro, Pernambuco, Brazil.

The groom is the son of Lisa Gibson Fischer and Steven Kris Fischer of Little Rock. He is the grandson of the late Sherry and Charles Gibson of Dermott, the late Doris Morrow Fischer of Little Rock and Dwayne Wesley Fischer of Oklahoma City.

The sanctuary was decorated for Christmas and featured an urn arrangement of cascading evergreen branches, pink and blush snapdragons, roses, hydrangeas, berries and eucalyptus. Music was by violinist Isaac Asher and cellist Alex Sèman.

The bride was escorted by the father of the groom and given in marriage by her father as her parents participated in the ceremony over Face Time from their home in Brazil.

The bride wore a satin gown with a strapless fitted bodice with beading at the waist and a full skirt that extended to a chapel-length train. Her fingertip veil was embellished with ivory pearls. She carried a bouquet of pink and blush roses, miniature calla lilies, ranunculus, berries and evergreens.

Matron of honor was Sidney Fischer Head of Little Rock, sister of the groom, and maid of honor was Isabela Viera of Dallas. Bridesmaids were Anna Margaret Fischer of Little Rock, sister of the groom; Kate Johnson and Chris Morris, both of Dallas; and Amanda Pimentel of Chicago. They wore burgundy gowns in the style of their choice and carried bouquets of roses, lisianthus, berries and evergreens.

Flower girls were Kameron Kay Head and Adrian Ann Head of Little Rock, nieces of the groom.

Best man was Stuart Upson of Denver. Groomsmen, who also served as ushers, were Brandon Breaux of New Orleans; J.P. Bubbus of Dallas; Cameron Oliver of Denver; Timothy Poché of Boston; Blake Webb and Nick Worden, both of Little Rock.

A reception was held at the home of the groom's parents. The home was decorated for Christmas and included fresh floral centerpieces that had foundations of pink and white snapdragons, roses, stock, berries and lisianthus with evergreens and eucalyptus. Music was by DJ Xavier Riley.

The bride graduated from Universidade Nove de Juloh with a degree in commercial management. She is an au pair/nanny and plans to train as a flight attendant.

The groom is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering. He is a traveling project engineer for VCC.

The couple are living in Little Rock until the groom receives his next two-year assignment from his employer. They plan a delayed honeymoon in São Paulo.