Thomas Wayne Allen

Tom Allen remembers growing up in Russellville fondly — thanks to his parents. Now, the president of Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners is leading the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in an attempt to a

Today at 3:13 a.m.

by April Wallace

Tom Allen poses for a portrait, Thursday, November 16, 2023 at his office in Rogers. Allen is a board member for the Alzheimer’s Association and is also on the Northwest Arkansas Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee. He lost his mother to dementia and has been very active with the nonprofit to help honor her. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery...(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


When Tom Allen's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, his family felt that there wasn't a facility in the state of Arkansas that knew how to properly care for her -- or anyone else with Alzheimer's or other dementias, for that matter.

"Nobody