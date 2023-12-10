Thomas Wayne Allen

When Tom Allen's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, his family felt that there wasn't a facility in the state of Arkansas that knew how to properly care for her -- or anyone else with Alzheimer's or other dementias, for that matter.
"Nobody
Tom Allen remembers growing up in Russellville fondly — thanks to his parents. Now, the president of Cushman & Wakefield | Sage Partners is leading the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in an attempt to a
Today at 3:13 a.m.
When Tom Allen's mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, his family felt that there wasn't a facility in the state of Arkansas that knew how to properly care for her -- or anyone else with Alzheimer's or other dementias, for that matter.
"Nobody