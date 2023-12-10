Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for ‘Monday Night Football’

The most explosive offense in the NFL makes just its third prime-time appearance of the season. The Dolphins host the Titans as part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, so its an opportunity for fans to see Tyreek Hill, DeVon Achane and the rest of Miamis explosive attack.

Of course, the Dolphins (9-3) are very much in the mix for the AFCs No. 1 seed, so theres plenty at stake for them. The Titans (4-8) occupy last place in the AFC South, but they are not yet eliminated from playoff contention and head coach Mike Vrabel always has his team playing hard.

Weve got a few player props to target in this game, with both teams represented. Not only that, well even give some love to a defensive player for the Dolphins.

Tyjae Spears over 19.5 rushing yards (-125)

After he was banged up last week, there was a chance Derrick Henry might not be available for this game. Henry was cleared to play – and his prop of 57.5 rushing yards is enticing. Spears, meanwhile, is even more enticing. The Titans rookie probably got more reps with the first team this week with Henry taking it easy. Spears rushed for 75 yards last week after Henry got hurt. Hes averaging 5.0 yards per carry this season, so he might only need a few carries anyway to top this modest total.

Chigoziem Okonkwo over 32.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Miami secondary should make it tough for Tennessee to do much damage with its wide receivers, so Will Levis may be looking more to his tight end. Okonkwo hasnt done much this season but he has topped this total two weeks in a row, averaging 53.5 yards over those two games.

Jaylen Waddle over 66.5 receiving yards (-120)

How ridiculous has Tyreek Hill been this season? Hill has topped 100 receiving yards in eight of 12 games, which is why his prop for Monday night is set at 105.5. Not that we dont think thats a decent play, but well go with Waddle to hit a more modest number. Waddle has only bested this total four times this season, but he remains a consistent factor. Tua Tagovailoa has targeted Waddle an average of eight times over his last eight games. Four or five receptions for Waddle should be enough to hit this mark.

Andrew Van Ginkel over 0.5 sacks (+110)

Have you been watching the in-season version of Hard Knocks? Van Ginkel was one of the stars of last weeks episode as he prepared to start in place of Jaelan Phillips, who was lost for the season. Van Ginkel responded with a couple of QB pressures and a pick six. The Titans have allowed 42 sacks this season – fifth-worst total in the NFL. Van Ginkel has four sacks on the season and we expect him to get at least one more Monday night.

