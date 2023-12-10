Titans vs. Dolphins Week 14 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions

The high-flying Dolphins host the plodding Titans on Monday night in a game with the widest spread of the week. Miami is 5–0 at home and Tennessee is 0–6 on the road this season and the sportsbooks overwhelmingly expect those trends to continue in a prime-time matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Titans (4–8) lost in overtime to the Colts at home a week ago despite one of Derrick Henrys best games of the year. It was reported earlier in the week that the two-time rushing champ was in concussion protocol but coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that was not the case, so he should be out there against a tough run defense. The Dolphins (9–3) blew out the Commanders on the road last week for their third straight win, which further tightened their grip on the AFC East lead.

Miami is a 13.5-point favorite against Tennessee — this is the first time this season the Titans have been a double-digit underdog, but the Dolphins are used to being favorites of 10-plus by now. The over/under is set at 46.5 points, which gives the Dolphins an implied total of 30.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Titans vs. Dolphins Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Titans (+620) | Dolphins (-1000)

Spread: TEN +13.5 (-118) | MIA -13.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Monday, Dec. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Dolphins rookie running back DeVon Achane Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee and Miami Key Stats and Fun Facts:

At 8–4, the Dolphins are in a six-way tie for the second-best record against the spread. The Titans have a 5–7 record for bettors.

Derrick Henry has the second-most rushing yards (841) in the league this season, just ahead of third-place Raheem Mostert (828).

Miami has the fourth-best point differential in the NFL (+118) and is one of two teams along with Dallas that is still undefeated at home.

Titans vs. Dolphins Best Bet: Dolphins -13.5 (-110)

Tennessee had no issue moving the ball in its 31–28 loss to Indianapolis. Between Henrys 102 rushing yards, another 75 on the ground from Tyjae Spears and over 200 through the air from Will Levis, the Titans racked up close to 400 yards of offense. Their defense, however, allowed more than 300 passing yards as both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce each finished with triple digits. That lack of resistance against Garnder Minshew ended up being the difference in a tight divisional loss and Tua Tagovailoa, whos No. 3 in passing yards, is set up to punish this secondary as well.

Tagovailoa didnt have to do all that much in last weeks 45–15 thrashing of Washington. He threw a season-low 24 passes, one of which was a 75-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill to open up the scoring. Hill leads all pass-catchers in receiving yards (1,481) and receiving touchdowns (12) by a wide margin and hes on pace for his goal of 2,000 yards after his fifth outing with at least 150 yards through the air.

Miamis defense held Sam Howell to a season-low 127 passing yards but the Commanders were able to get things going on the ground to the tune of 4.9 yards per carry. Howell punched in two touchdowns in the red zone but that was all the offense Washington could muster.

Tennessee has allowed 20-plus points four times in its last five games and scored 20-plus just once. Levis and DeAndre Hopkins are starting to develop a rapport, but this is still a bottom-10 passing offense, and one that pales in comparison to that of the Dolphins.

Typically, the Titans have a tough defense even when the offense is lacking. That hasnt been the case this season, which has the potential to doom any team against Miami, especially one with an offense that cant go blow for blow with the speed the Dolphins have all over the field.

Miami has already covered twice as a favorite of 12-plus points this season. Under the bright light of Monday Night Football, in front of a friendly crowd, look for the Dolphins to make that three times in a rout of Tennessee.

Related: Titans vs. Dolphins Player Prop Predictions and Best Bets for 'Monday Night Football

View the original article to see embedded media.

Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers: Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.