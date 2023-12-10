Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken; former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Sens. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Chris Murphy, D-Conn. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and James Lankford, R-Okla.; Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Blinken; Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; former Vice President Al Gore; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

