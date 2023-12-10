UA-OU now an SEC game

TULSA -- The University of Arkansas and Oklahoma played their 31st and final nonconference basketball game on Saturday in the BOK Center. The No. 19 Sooners beat the Razorbacks 79-70.

Arkansas and Oklahoma will play again next season, but it will be as conference opponents.

Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC beginning in the 2024-25 season, so the next time the Razorbacks play the Sooners, it will be in Fayetteville or Norman, Okla.

Arkansas leads the series 17-14, with the teams meeting in the BOK Center the last three years and Oklahoma going 2-1.

"For three years in a row, it's felt like an NCAA regional," Oklahoma Coach Porter Moser said. "Driving the bus here, you see everybody out in front. You see the bands. You see both teams, all the colors.

"You walk into the beautiful arena and you see all this. So I thought it had an NCAA regional feel the last few years, and I thought Tulsa's done a great job with the event."

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman agreed to play Oklahoma in Tulsa when Lon Kruger was the Sooners' coach.

Kruger, who was an NBA head coach with the Atlanta Hawks with Musselman as one of his assistants, retired before the 2021-22 season, so he never took part in the games in Tulsa.

"As far as the environment here in Tulsa, it's been awesome," Musselman said. "Not often you can have two schools that literally you find a spot that's dead in the middle of the two.

"Unfortunately for our fans, we didn't play very well [Saturday], but they traveled well. The Oklahoma fans traveled well.





"This idea was brought on by Lon Kruger. It was a great idea. The administration wanted to continue it once Coach Kruger left. It's been a great series for the fans."

Musselman, asked about how Oklahoma joining the SEC, said it will have no effect on the rivalry in his view.

"As far as the future of the rivalry, as far as I'm concerned, every game in conference is a rivalry," Musselman said. "I'll go all the way back to when I played college basketball and the University of San Diego is playing Pepperdine and Gonzaga.

"[All the SEC teams] are rivals. So there's no special rivalry for us.

"So we play Oklahoma, we play Texas, we play Auburn, they're all important games."

Arkansas went 6-2 in neutral site games against Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Anchorage, Honolulu, Portland, Ore., and Tulsa.

The teams first played in Norman, Okla., during the 1937-38 season when the Razorbacks won 39-31.

Brazile starts

Eric Musselman said he didn't know until "literally right before tipoff" if Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile would be able to play on Saturday.

Brazile, averaging 11.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots, suffered a sprained left ankle on Monday night against Furman.





Musselman said he decided to start Brazile after meeting with team doctors and determine the best plan was to start him so he wouldn't sit after warming up and have the ankle tighten up on him.

Brazile was scoreless in 15 minutes and had 1 rebound, 2 steals and 1 assists. He was 0 of 2 from the field.

"He did everything he could," Musselman said of Brazile working to be able to play. "I mean, he was rehabbing at all hours of the day.

"He and [trainer] Matt [Townsend] did a great job. Obviously TB wasn't his normal self, but he sacrificed for the team and tried to give us some minutes.

"That's not why we lost. I mean, he played on a bum ankle for the betterment of the team, which, you want guys to be that team-oriented."





Freshman mistake

Arkansas freshman point guard Layden Blocker fouled an opponent on a missed three-point attempt for the second consecutive game.

Blocker fouled Javian McCollum with 17:18 left in the second half after fouling on two three-pointers against Furman.

McCollum, a junior guard who led the Sooners with 20 points, hit all three free throws to give Oklahoma a 43-33 lead.

Technical talk

Eric Musselman drew his third ejection in five seasons as Arkansas' coach. He never was ejected in four seasons at Nevada before coming to Arkansas.

Musselman was ejected during the 1992-93 season as head coach of the Rapid City Thrillers of the CBA and once as an NBA head coach of the Golden State Warriors during the 2002-03 season.

Muss and Moser

Sooners Coach Porter Moser improved to 3-2 against Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman, including 2-1 in Arkansas-Oklahoma matchups.

Their teams split two games when Musselman was at Nevada and Moser was at Loyola Chicago.

Moser's Ramblers beat Musselman's Wolf Pack 69-68 in a Sweet 16 game in the 2018 NCAA Tournament in their first coaching matchup.

Nevada then went to Chicago the next season and beat the Ramblers 69-54.

In Arkansas-Oklahoma games -- all played in Tulsa -- Moser's Sooners beat the Razorbacks 88-66 during the 2021-22 season in addition to Saturday's victory, and the Razorbacks won 88-78 last season.

Nice start

Oklahoma has started 9-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season, when it won its first 14 games en route to a Final Four appearance.

Godwin is good

Oklahoma 6-10 senior Sam Godwin had solid numbers against the Razorbacks with 7 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 24 minutes, but Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman singled him out for high praise.

"Godwin, his role of being a great complementary piece, he's one of the best in college basketball at going vertical," Musselman said. "He's one of the best players at not needing the ball in his hands to affect the game.

"So really, really impressed with him in particular with his demeanor on the court. He, in my opinion, really excels at his role. You're talking about a guy who had seven points. But I think he's phenomenal at what he does and what he gives them."