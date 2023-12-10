UAPB women excited to hit road at Arkansas

When the University of Arkansas cruised to victory in H.O. Clemmons Arena last year, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball team didn’t have its best player.

The Lady Lions have Zaay Green this season, and the Lady Lions are set to face Arkansas at 1 p.m. today at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Green, coming off her third straight Southwestern Athletic Conference Player of the Week selection, said the Lady Lions are excited to get another shot at Arkansas after last year’s home loss.

“It’s more like a rival, because we are in the same state,” Green said. “It’s just, you know, they are a [predominantly white institution], and we’re an HBCU, but that don’t mean nothing. We get the same thing they get, so gotta be able to play and be ready to play against them girls.” Arkansas (8-2) won 70-50 in Pine Bluff last year while Green was injured. Maori Davenport scored 15 points and collected 14 rebounds, but no other Lady Lion reached double digits.

Green is back and has been a force for UAPB (3-7) this season. She is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game entering Sunday. Davenport is averaging 6 points and 5.8 rebounds. Both have prior SEC experience as Green transferred from Tennessee and Texas A&M, while Davenport began her career at Georgia.

Green has faced Arkansas twice. She started for Tennessee against the Hogs as a freshman on Jan. 21, 2019, scoring 17 points and collecting six rebounds. As a junior at Texas A&M, she came off the bench and played just 9 minutes.

Facing an SEC foe is never easy, but the Lady Lions showed last month they can compete when they faced Mississippi State in the Van Chancellor Classic. MSU won 77-68 but never led by more than 12 points. The Bulldogs led 59-55 entering the fourth quarter as the Lady Lions continued to hang around. Green scored 19 points, and Coriah Beck had 13.

UA P B coa c h D aw n Thornton said the Lady Lions are excited to face Arkansas.

“Coach [Mike] Neighbors and I are great friends,” Thornton said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. We’re going to come back from there and host Ole Miss here, so we’re just excited about it. It’s some great basketball going on with this program right now, so I’m excited to be able to be a part of it.” The Razorbacks are 3-0 this year against in-state foes. Arkansas defeated UA-Little Rock, Arkansas State and Central Arkansas in November. UAPB lost to Arkansas State but beat in-state NAIA foe Arkansas Baptist. This will be the final in-state matchup for either team this season.

Kaila Walker was named SWAC co-impact women’s basketball player of the week Dec. 5. She shot 7 of 9 from 3-point range in UAPB’s two games last week after making just four all season before the Southern Methodist University game. The Lady Lions could use more hot shooting from Walker in Fayetteville.

Freshman Taliah Scott leads the Razorbacks, averaging 23.8 points per game. Fellow guard Saylor Poffenbarger is averaging 10.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Facing an SEC foe is never easy, but the Lady Lions showed last month they can compete when they faced Mississippi State in the Van Chancellor Classic. MSU won 77-68 but never led by more than 12 points. The Bulldogs led 59-55 entering the fourth quarter as the Lady Lions continued to hang around.







