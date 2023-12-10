U.S. approves $106M ammo sale to Israel

WASHINGTON -- Going around Congress, the Biden administration said Saturday that it has approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million as Israel intensifies its military operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

The move comes as President Joe Biden's request for a nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security concerns is languishing in Congress, caught up in a debate over U.S. immigration policy and border security. Some Democratic lawmakers have spoken of making the proposed $14.3 billion in American assistance to its Mideast ally contingent on steps by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza during its war with Hamas.

The State Department said it had notified Congress of the sale late Friday after Secretary of State Antony Blinken determined that "an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale" of the munitions in the U.S. national security interest.

That means the purchase will bypass the congressional review requirement for foreign military sales. Such determinations are rare, but not unprecedented, when administrations see an urgent need for weapons to be delivered without waiting for lawmakers' approval.

"The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives," the department said in a statement. "Israel will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense."

The sale is worth $106.5 million and includes 13,981 120mm High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer tank cartridges as well as U.S. support, engineering and logistics. The materiel will come from Army inventory.

Bypassing Congress with emergency determinations for arms sales is an unusual step that has in the past met resistance from lawmakers, who normally have a period of time to weigh in on proposed weapons transfers and, in some cases, block them.

In May 2019, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an emergency determination for an $8.1 billion sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan after it became clear that the Trump administration would have trouble overcoming lawmakers' concerns about the war in Yemen that was led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Pompeo came under heavy criticism for the move, which some believed may have violated the law because many of the weapons involved had yet to be built and could not be delivered urgently, but he was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.

At least four administrations have used the authority since 1979. President George H.W. Bush's administration used it during the Persian Gulf War to get arms quickly to Saudi Arabia. The State Department has used the emergency provision at least two times since 2022 to rush arms to Ukraine for its defense against Russia's invasion.

WAR CRITICS

The State Department's decision to bypass Congress appeared to reflect an awareness of some Democratic lawmakers' criticism of the Biden administration for supplying arms to Israel with no conditions or scrutiny.

Israeli airstrikes and ground operations have killed more than 15,000 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and about 40% of those fatalities have been children, according to the health ministry in Gaza. The war started Oct. 7 when Hamas launched cross-border attacks in Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and abducting about 240 others, according to Israeli authorities.

The sale is certain to anger Arab leaders, who have sharply criticized the Biden administration's efforts to block international attempts, including in the United Nations, to pressure Israel for an immediate long-term cease-fire.

"The combination of the United States' veto of a cease-fire resolution in the U.N. and this expedited provision of lethal arms to Israel should cause some serious consideration of whether the secretary's repeated assertions that the U.S. seeks to minimize civilian casualties in Israel's operation in Gaza are sincere," said Josh Paul, a former State Department official who worked on arms sales, referring to Blinken. Paul resigned from the agency in October over U.S. weapons aid to Israel for its use in the war.

The 13,000 rounds are one tranche of a larger order from Israel of 45,000 rounds of ammunition for Merkava tanks that the State Department aims to approve but that is under informal review by two congressional committees that have oversight of arms sales, congressional officials said. The total order is valued at more than $500 million. The New York Times and Reuters reported Friday on the order from Israel.

During the informal review process, committee members can ask the State Department questions about the weapons sale -- in particular, how the arms will be used and whether the purchaser will work to lessen civilian casualties. Once the relevant committees sign off, the State Department issues a formal notification to Congress of the sales.

"Congressional review is a critical step for examining any large arms sale," Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said in a statement to the Times on Saturday after being asked about the State Department's expedited approval. "The administration's decision to short-circuit what is already a quick time frame for congressional review undermines transparency and weakens accountability. The public deserves better."

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press and by Edward Wong of The New York Times.