King-Halford

Caroline Halford and Dalton King were united in marriage Nov. 18 at Kindred North in Centerton. Sara Pair officiated.

The parents of the bride are Barbara Halford and Greg Halford, both of Little Rock. She is the granddaughter of Margie and the late Neal Lewis of El Dorado and the late Margaret and Hugh Halford of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of JoAnn and William Martinez of Greenwood and Sheryl and Brian King of Fort Smith. His grandparents are Loretta and the late Carl King of Waynesville, Ohio, and late Corene Pickering of Hot Springs.

Honor attendants were Mary Massirer and Bryce Langley.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in teaching. She is a gifted education teacher.

The groom graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with a bachelor's degree in music education -- instrumental and from the University of Florida with a master's degree in music education. He is a music educator in grades kindergarten through 12th.

Following the ceremony, a reception was held, also at Kindred North.

The couple will reside in Fayetteville after a honeymoon in Iceland.