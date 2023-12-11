3 women charged in home break-in

Three women were arrested by Sherwood police just after 7 p.m. Saturday after trying to break into an occupied mobile home, according to an arrest report.

Gwendalyn Kelley, 45, and Sydnee Karaline Redding, 25, both of Little Rock, and Amanda Looper, 30, of Subiaco were arrested after police stopped their vehicle following a report of a burglary in progress was called in over the 911 emergency line, according to the arrest report. The report said when police arrived on the scene at a mobile home park at 4600 Rixie Road, the homeowner reported that Kelley and Redding had tried to break down the front door of her home, causing the door to slightly dislodge from the door-frame as the woman tried to hold it closed.

The report said the women then went to the rear of the mobile home and attempted to break into a window containing an air-conditioning unit, breaking the side shade that holds the unit onto the window frame. One of the women then tried to push her way through the broken side panel, the report said, but was held at bay by the homeowner.

The report said the three women were pulled over and taken into custody following a stop near a First Mart convenience store at 4209 E. Kiehl Ave. in Sherwood. All three were charged with residential burglary and were being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday night, according to the online jail roster.

Man, 55, jailed on drug charge

A Jacksonville man who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by North Little Rock police near Metro Scrap Metals on Galloway Road about 10:35 p.m. Friday was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Terry Jerome Yelder, 55, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the vehicle when the officer smelled the odor of marijuana and searched the vehicle. During the search, police discovered Yelder's ID in a bag in the floorboard where he was seated. After discovering that Yelder had an arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Pulaski County Circuit Court, he was taken into custody, the report said.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Yelder was charged in June with possession of methamphetamine and a warrant was issued for him July 10 after he failed to appear for a scheduled plea and arraignment hearing.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Yelder was being held without bail Sunday night.

NLR man arrested after I-30 crash

A North Little Rock man was arrested Saturday night following a chase by Little Rock police that resulted in the man crashing the vehicle he was driving on Interstate 30 at Baseline Road, according to an arrest report by Little Rock police.

The report said that Little Rock police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle just before midnight Saturday when the vehicle sped off through an area with heavy foot traffic before crashing into another vehicle at a high rate of speed. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Carmelo Young of North Little Rock, then jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended a short distance away, according to the report.

The report also stated that Young was first transported to Baptist Hospital in Little Rock and was then taken to the Pulaski County jail, charged with felony theft by receiving, felony fleeing, second-degree criminal mischief and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Young was being held without bail Sunday night.