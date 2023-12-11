Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov.30-Dec.6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Nov. 30
Joe Nathan Bryant IV, 35, Bentonville, and Marie Nicole Isler, 37, Springdale
Joel Ryan Linker, 37, and Katelynn Paige Nolan, 28, both of Pea Ridge
Luis Ramon Reyes Bustos, 44, and Aurora Carranza Reyes, 41, both of Lowell
Randy Dale Wetmore, 46, and Dawn Michelle Lowry, 49, both of Bentonville
Dec. 1
Rohan Antony, 29, and Trishala Mohan Pillai, 29, both of Bentonville
Cesar Andres Cagua Rosales, 33, and Luisa Viviana Piza Villegas, 34, both of Rogers
Adam Micheal Crabtree, 26, Nixa, Mo., and Maria Kovalenko, 21, Springfield, Mo.
Samuel Laurentiu DeMuth, 24, and Jessica Marie Hisgen, 25, both of Madison, Wis.
Jorge Bolado Garcia, 58, and Allyson Jeanette Covey, 57, both of Rogers
Joshua Andrew Grider, 29, and Anna Tracy Clymer, 26, both of Rogers
Zachary Charles Hooten, 29, and Sonya Mechelle Petty, 30, both of Gravette
Robert Dalton Krueger, 21, and Shelby Lea Anderson, 21, both of Garfield
Dec. 4
Nicolo Christoffer Jaraba Dalumpines, 25, and Jermaine Velancio, 25, both of Bentonville
Oscar Antonio Figueroa Umana, 26, and Damaris Gardenia Urbina, 21, both of Rogers
Abram Johann Gruen, 20, Edmond, Okla., and Megan Faith McCollum, 21, Gentry
Kayden Chad Hutchings, 20, Centerton, and Heather Marie Arriaza, 21, Rogers
Christopher Joseph Luke, 32, and Lauren Elizabeth Lee Emig, 29, both of Bentonville
Alvaro Javier Mena Aguilera, 33, and Ana Gladis Albanes Melgar, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Hayden James Quinton, 22, McAlester, Okla., and Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 23, Pea Ridge
Austin Blake Ray, 30, and Olivia Maite Vera, 32, both of Fayetteville
Jose Vicente Rodriquez, 30, and Yohana Carmona Mora, 30, both of Rogers
Alvin Van Tran, 31, Bentonville, and Kristina Michelle Sanchez, 32, Norwalk, Calif.
Dec. 5
Steven Jay Benton, 63, and Pamela Denise Matthews, 52, both of Bella Vista
Johnny Lee Dalbey, 55, and Starlett Renee Watson, 57, both of Garfield
Matthew Michael Phillips, 26, Rogers, and Abigail Nicole McCollough, 22, Cassville, Mo.
Cullen Frances Smith, 30, and Jaycie Nicole Ritter, 27, both of Pea Ridge
Mouakong Xiong, 24, Ozark, and Jazmin Marie Salazar, 22, Springdale
Dec. 6
John Shaw Carr, 39, and Bethany Jo Swanson, 38, both of Bella Vista
Austin Matthew Cole, 30, and Aeryn Joelle Myers, 27, both of Bentonville
Brendon Scot Garriott, 23, Kansas, Okla., and Mekenzie Danielle Beller, 21, Watts, Okla.
Michael Edward Grubbs, 36, and Andrea Sahilly Garcia Barrera, 24, both of Rogers
Felipe De Jesus Martinez, 24, and Katherine Michelle Ayar, 25, both of Bentonville
Beau DeWayne Veit, 25, and Juliana Denise Coyle, 24, both of Siloam Springs