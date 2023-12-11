Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Nov.30-Dec.6 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Nov. 30

Joe Nathan Bryant IV, 35, Bentonville, and Marie Nicole Isler, 37, Springdale

Joel Ryan Linker, 37, and Katelynn Paige Nolan, 28, both of Pea Ridge

Luis Ramon Reyes Bustos, 44, and Aurora Carranza Reyes, 41, both of Lowell

Randy Dale Wetmore, 46, and Dawn Michelle Lowry, 49, both of Bentonville

Dec. 1

Rohan Antony, 29, and Trishala Mohan Pillai, 29, both of Bentonville

Cesar Andres Cagua Rosales, 33, and Luisa Viviana Piza Villegas, 34, both of Rogers

Adam Micheal Crabtree, 26, Nixa, Mo., and Maria Kovalenko, 21, Springfield, Mo.

Samuel Laurentiu DeMuth, 24, and Jessica Marie Hisgen, 25, both of Madison, Wis.

Jorge Bolado Garcia, 58, and Allyson Jeanette Covey, 57, both of Rogers

Joshua Andrew Grider, 29, and Anna Tracy Clymer, 26, both of Rogers

Zachary Charles Hooten, 29, and Sonya Mechelle Petty, 30, both of Gravette

Robert Dalton Krueger, 21, and Shelby Lea Anderson, 21, both of Garfield

Dec. 4

Nicolo Christoffer Jaraba Dalumpines, 25, and Jermaine Velancio, 25, both of Bentonville

Oscar Antonio Figueroa Umana, 26, and Damaris Gardenia Urbina, 21, both of Rogers

Abram Johann Gruen, 20, Edmond, Okla., and Megan Faith McCollum, 21, Gentry

Kayden Chad Hutchings, 20, Centerton, and Heather Marie Arriaza, 21, Rogers

Christopher Joseph Luke, 32, and Lauren Elizabeth Lee Emig, 29, both of Bentonville

Alvaro Javier Mena Aguilera, 33, and Ana Gladis Albanes Melgar, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Hayden James Quinton, 22, McAlester, Okla., and Sonya Kay Marie Crabtree, 23, Pea Ridge

Austin Blake Ray, 30, and Olivia Maite Vera, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jose Vicente Rodriquez, 30, and Yohana Carmona Mora, 30, both of Rogers

Alvin Van Tran, 31, Bentonville, and Kristina Michelle Sanchez, 32, Norwalk, Calif.

Dec. 5

Steven Jay Benton, 63, and Pamela Denise Matthews, 52, both of Bella Vista

Johnny Lee Dalbey, 55, and Starlett Renee Watson, 57, both of Garfield

Matthew Michael Phillips, 26, Rogers, and Abigail Nicole McCollough, 22, Cassville, Mo.

Cullen Frances Smith, 30, and Jaycie Nicole Ritter, 27, both of Pea Ridge

Mouakong Xiong, 24, Ozark, and Jazmin Marie Salazar, 22, Springdale

Dec. 6

John Shaw Carr, 39, and Bethany Jo Swanson, 38, both of Bella Vista

Austin Matthew Cole, 30, and Aeryn Joelle Myers, 27, both of Bentonville

Brendon Scot Garriott, 23, Kansas, Okla., and Mekenzie Danielle Beller, 21, Watts, Okla.

Michael Edward Grubbs, 36, and Andrea Sahilly Garcia Barrera, 24, both of Rogers

Felipe De Jesus Martinez, 24, and Katherine Michelle Ayar, 25, both of Bentonville

Beau DeWayne Veit, 25, and Juliana Denise Coyle, 24, both of Siloam Springs