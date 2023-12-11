I am in two book clubs, one with six members and one with five. Each time we complete 2 book choices per person, we do an Academy Awards of our annual books. Yesterday was our final meeting of our in-person book club and our holiday brunch, this year at the new Park Grill at the museum in LR.





We had a wonderful brunch, exchanged gifts, and announced the winners of our awards.

Must Read Book Club Academy Awards 2023 (WINNERS)

Favorite Leading Actor/Actress (Character)

Annie Wilkins (Ride of Her Life),

Favorite Supporting Actor/Actress (Character) A Tie:

Great Aunt Poppy (Star Crossed Sisters of Tuscany)

Josephine Lee (By Her Own Design)

Easiest to Read -Another tie:

Lessons in Chemistry,

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany

Hardest to Read :

The Return

Book that made the biggest impact on you this year:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Book that you have recommended the most:

The Ride of her Life

Book that you would least likely recommend.

Then there is Margaret

Favorite Book:

Ride of her Life

Most interesting title:

Year of Living Danishly





The books we read in 2023 are:

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

The Sentence by Louise Erdrich

Memoirs of an Imaginary Friend by Matthew Dicks.

And then there is Margaret by Carolyn Clarke

A Year of Living Danishly by Helen Russell

The Maid by Nita Prose

The Ride of her Life by Elizabeth Letts

The Star-Crossed Sisters of Tuscany by Lori Nelson Spielman

The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz

The Return by Hisham Matar

Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann

By Her Own Design by Piper Huguley



