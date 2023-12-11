ENTERTAINMENT: Jack Hopewell plays Jesus on the national tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar”





MUSIC

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra has named the semifinalists in its Arkansas Talent competition, following initial round of auditions Nov. 18. Contestants Efren Apollo, Yni Yanina Bernalte, Cyerra Clover, Kyndal Collins, Caleb Conrad, Rachel Kamphausen, Marcus Murphy, Mallory Lafferty, Lauren Lasseigne, Mya Little, Kim Qualls and Keegan Washington (with alternates Mitchell Cohen, Erin Love, Anthony Magee) will proceed to the next round in January, when they will perform with a live band. Competition judges Kris Allen (winner of "American Idol's" Season 8), musicians Bonnie Montgomery and Rodney Block and orchestra Music Director Geoffrey Robson will select six finalists to perform at the orchestra's pops concerts May 11-12. The winner at each concert will headline the ASO's December 2024 "Home for the Holidays" performances.

ART

'Words Create Reality'

"Laura Raborn: Words Create Reality," works on paper in acrylic, acrylic and oil and acrylic, charcoal, graphite and pencil by Laura Raborn, is on display through Jan. 12 in the Focus Gallery of the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. A 5-7 p.m. Thursday reception at the Windgate Center marks the exhibition opening this week. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission to the gallery and the reception is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.

Award applications

The Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts is taking applications through Jan. 31 from Arkansas female visual artists for its annual Artist Award. The $4,000 award is "to help an accomplished woman artist realize her vision and increase the visibility of her achievements. The recipient can use the award for any purpose, including studio expenses, equipment or supplies, child care, research, travel or study." A committee of board members selects the winner, who will be announced in March. Criteria and application are available at acnmwa.org/programs/artist-award. Fayetteville sculptor and performance artist Shelby Fleming was the 2023 recipient. Visit acnmwa.org/artist-award-winners.

TICKETS

'Jesus Christ Superstar'

Tickets -- $31, $49, $64, $84, $94, $104 -- are on sale for the 50th anniversary tour performances of "Jesus Christ Superstar," 7:30 p.m. March 1, 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 1 p.m. March 3 at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway, under the auspices of Celebrity Attractions. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com. The North American touring production of the musical -- music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice -- is the 2017 Olivier award-winner from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. It details the final weeks of the life of Christ, more or less from the perspective of Judas. Visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com.

Comedian Carrington

Comedian, actor, singer and writer Rodney Carrington plans a show at 7 p.m. May 9 at the First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., in El Dorado's Murphy Arts District. The show is for mature audience only. Tickets are $49.50-$119.50; VIP tickets include best available reserved seating, a VIP laminate/lanyard and post-show meet & greet/photo opportunity with Carrington. Visit eldomad.com.

Comedian Rodney Carrington performs May 9 at El Dorado's First Financial Music Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





