John Stanford, Philadelphia's interim police commissioner, said a 40-year-old man shot at police after a vehicle pursuit ended in him ramming into a police car and starting a gunfight with four officers, wounding two law enforcement agents.

Joshua Merenfeld, 40, told The New York Daily News that he "didn't realize what was going on until the second punch," when he was beaten, robbed and called a "dirty Jew" outside his Crown Heights, Brooklyn, home.

Deveca Rose, 29, was charged with four counts of manslaughter and child abandonment after two sets of young twins were killed in a fire that burned through a south London home in 2021, London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement.

Ryan Roth, a 33-year-old landfill manager and father of four, was elected to the Rainier, Wash., City Council by one vote -- 247 to 246 -- and noted that "every vote does count no matter whatever your belief may be."

Elon Musk, owner of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, restored the account of Alex Jones, host of Infowars, and the Tesla chief wrote that the decision "will be bad for X financially, but principles matter more than money."

Genevienne Rancuret, 55, was jailed on charges of felony assault, felony criminal mischief and driving under the influence after she drove her vehicle several times at or through an unspecified religious group gathered on a sidewalk, hitting and injuring one man, Montana police said.

Kathleen Zellner, former attorney for a man cleared of killing his 3-year-old daughter, called the death of Scott Eby, 52, who confessed to the 2004 kidnapping, sexual assault and murder in Wilmington, Ill., "some measure of justice for Riley" in a statement.

Joel Rubinfeld, president of the Belgian League Against Antisemitism, said Belgians "are living in a very complicated period," as he claims the European nation has witnessed "a huge increase" in anti-Jewish sentiment since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

Ron Meyer, a founder of Veganfreundlich, an organization that has cataloged the hundreds of vegan dining options in Berlin, said the German city's resurgence made it "ideal breeding ground for new ideas and alternative lifestyles," including veganism.