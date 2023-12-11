Interactive workshop focuses on self-awareness, issues

The Self-Awareness and Empowerment workshop presented by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Delta Omega Omega Chapter Debutante Activities Committee in November, brought an awareness to compelling issues such as human trafficking, domestic violence and anticipatory grief, according to a news release.

The chapter understands the importance of addressing these topics in the community. The workshop was presented by Angela Roby, Delta Omega Omega member, who is also founder and chief executive officer of Whole Nedz Inc. Grief and Loss.

Roby conducted the interactive discussion with topics including a description of human traffic, the different types of human trafficking, and how to avoid being a victim.

Debutantes and guests were encouraged to offer feedback and ask questions about human trafficking.

Roby ended the workshop with a discussion about domestic violence and grief. She explained the different types of grief and introduced participants to ambiguous loss, which is the loss of someone who is still living.

Roby elaborated on how many teens and adults experience traumatic broken relationships, which may cause them to grieve because the relationship is not there anymore, according to the release.

The presenter also explained to debutantes and guests how to care for themselves when grieving by ensuring they eat healthy foods, resist the urge to isolate themselves, and confide in a mentor when experiencing grief.

Also, the chapter reminds people that the Debutante Cotillion Ball will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The master and mistress of the ceremony are Larry Williams, a teacher for the Pulaski County Special School District, and Jurnee Taylor, anchor for television station THV11.

Yaminah Roberts is president of Delta Omega Omega Chapter. Details: deltaomegaomegapresident@gmail.com.