Standards are lower

I don't think it is forgiveness that lets us welcome back Bobby Petrino.

I think the world has changed since 2012 and we now have much lower standards for our leaders. What may have been shocking behavior 10 years ago is shrugged off today.

BRENT BOYD

Fayetteville

We wasted our money

What would you do with over $1 million? Here's what we did in northwest Arkansas. We elected Steve Womack.

Womack has been our congressman here in northwest Arkansas since 2011. During these past 12 years, he introduced a minuscule 49 pieces of legislation; only four bills even passed the House. Just one of his bills became law. It commemorated the U.S. Marshals Service.

That's it. Twelve years of our lives that we will never get back. We paid him through our taxes at least $1 million, and I also believe he gets his retirement benefit from the National Guard. So, I would say our return on investment stinks. I wonder if the Kochs, et al., feel the same way.

Arkansas ranks among the bottom of all 50 states in terms of income, education, health and safety in our workplaces and cities. Sadly, he gave us nothing. You would think that amount of money would at least buy his loyalty; sadly, I can't even confirm that.

Womack voted for the apparent Jan. 6, 2021, congressional coup ringleader to be the speaker of the people's House. If ever there was a statement that Womack is anti-democracy, this is it. Unanimously, the GOP voted for Mike Johnson. Sadly, from this I find that rather than defend and protect our Constitution, Womack, et al., are complicit. It appears they are trying to install a dictator to run our country into the ground as the rich from around the world steal our resources.

SHERI HANSON

Eureka Springs

Curses ... foiled again

Whew! I'm so pleased Genius Crime Fighter Rep. James Comer and his merry band of detectives have gotten to the bottom of the greatest political scandal in American history. Joe Biden financed Hunter Biden's Tooth Fairy money with nefarious funds from China. Fifty years ago.

Boy, that's a relief to know that.

STEVE FOSTER

Greenland

Choice for patriotism

American citizens have a choice now to make for patriotism. The story is "We the people," not the rhetoric of MAGA/Trump and Bidenomics for the main vote discussions. The issue is democracy, to vote, discuss and save this country. A cause of liberty, freedom and peace in this constitutional republic.

GEORGE ROWLAND

Fayetteville