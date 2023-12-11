Life lines up ideally for Simmons family





Life lined up perfectly for the Simmons family and the Harding community Saturday.

In the morning, Harding University Coach Paul Simmons and his team defeated Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 55-14 in the Division II semifinals to punch their ticket to the national championship game with his sons, Wyatt and Tanner, watching from the stands. In an auditorium not far from the stadium, their Harding Academy teammates watched along.

A short time later, Wyatt, Tanner and the rest of the Wildcats boarded a bus and headed to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to play in the Class 4A state championship game.

"I was trying to keep my head because I didn't want to get tired for [my] game," Wyatt said. "But it was super hype, it was crazy, it was super exciting and I loved it."

Harding Academy jumped out to a 20-0 lead over Rivercrest thanks to the defensive heroics of Wyatt, who had an interception and forced fumble on back-to-back first-quarter defensive drives.

"He was all over the field," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "So dynamic, he's played four state title games. ... He's literally been on this field more than any other field, besides his home field. And so he's been in this spot, and he's a guy that's going to rise to the occasion."

After losing last season's state championship game to Malvern, Harding Academy defeated Rivercrest 43-35 and clinched its fourth state championship in five years, Wyatt's third.

"I love these guys. I love these coaches," Wyatt said. "Been here before, but this was special. [It] meant a lot. [It] meant everything."

During the regular season, Wyatt and Paul were watching Tanner play with the junior varsity before their games later in the week. Starting in Week 9, Tanner was called up to the varsity to play alongside Wyatt at linebacker. He played in seven games with the Wildcats' varsity, totaling 16 tackles.

Against Rivercrest, Tanner had three tackles and a sack. Wyatt, a University of Arkansas commitment, had eight tackles.

"I never thought I would get to play with him, but he got moved up, got to play beside me," Wyatt said. "It's been really special."

If Saturday wasn't special already, it was also Tanner's birthday.

"It's getting wild in my house, now," Paul said.

For a schedule as perfect as Saturday's was, everything needed to go to plan. Not only did both teams win, but Harding University got the early assignment while Harding Academy got the late game, meaning that friends, family and fans could make the 45-minute drive down to Little Rock to see both.

"It was feeling surreal today," Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller said. "Usually, you don't [recognize] the good times until they're gone. And so months passed by, years [from now], we'll realize how incredible this day was, and it may never happen again. To even play on the same day, and then both teams win, it's just incredible."

As the celebrations waned and the teams retreated to their respective locker rooms for warmth Saturday night, Wyatt and Paul were the final two up the tunnel, soaking in the final moments of a perfect, whirlwind day.

"When I thought that I was going to miss my sons' game, I just can't tell you what that would have done to me, I might have skipped the Bisons game to go watch my boys play," Paul said with a smirk after Harding University's win. "Family, to me, is everything. This has been an amazing ride because my baby boy, my younger son, is getting to start beside his brother. And it's only going to happen one time.

"I probably can't handle any more blessings. It's flowing over, it's unbelievable."



