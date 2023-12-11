Little Rock Police officer involved in shooting Monday afternoon

An officer involved shooting took place Monday afternoon at the Days Inn hotel located at 8219 Interstate 30, the Little Rock Police Department announced on social media.

According to the posting, officers responded to the hotel at 3:01 p.m. for a disturbance with a weapon call.

When police arrived, they met a person with an unidentified weapon. They ordered the person to drop it.

Shots were fired, striking the unidentified person.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where they are in critical condition, according to the social media post.

No further information was available Monday evening from the department.